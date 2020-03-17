Switzerland Market Report
TABLE-Kazakhstan Jan-Feb copper, steel, zinc output up

    ALMATY, March 17 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's output of refined
copper rose 8.4% year on year in January-February, while crude
steel production was up 34.3% and refined zinc output climbed
3.6%, Statistics Committee data showed on Tuesday.
    London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and
Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of
Kazakhstan's metals production.
    ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel
mill, in Temirtau, where an accident almost halted output in
late 2018-early 2019.
    The Statistics Committee provided the following data on
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:
    
    
                            Feb       Jan        Jan-Feb
 REFINED COPPER (tonnes)      39,068     41,247    80,315
 mth/mth pct change             -5.3        4.1       ---
 yr/yr pct change                4.7       12.1       8.4
 REFINED ZINC (T)             26,060     27,837    53,897
 mth/mth pct change             -6.4       -0.4       ---
 yr/yr pct change                6.3        1.3       3.6
 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T)         20,800     14,400    35,200
 mth/mth pct change             44.4      -39.0       ---
 yr/yr pct change               26.8        7.5      18.1
 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT       128,699    133,201   261,900
 ALUMINIUM (T)                                   
 mth/mth pct change             -3.4       -9.7       ---
 yr/yr pct change                4.8        1.6       3.2
 BAUXITE (T)                 291,700    295,600   587,300
 mth/mth pct change             -1.3       52.2       ---
 yr/yr pct change              -13.1       -8.6     -10.9
 FERRO-ALLOYS (T)            171,563    189,621   361,184
 mth/mth pct change             -9.5       -2.4       ---
 yr/yr pct change                2.5        5.0       3.8
 CRUDE STEEL (T)             275,437    343,322   618,759
 mth/mth pct change            -19.8       -7.3       ---
 yr/yr pct change               15.5       54.5      34.3
 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T)            3.2        2.1       5.3
 mth/mth pct change             52.4      -27.6       ---
 yr/yr pct change              -59.0      -65.0     -61.6
 REFINED LEAD (T)              9,508     11,348    20,856
 mth/mth pct change            -16.2        9.8       ---
 yr/yr pct change              -10.2        8.1      -1.1
 REFINED GOLD (kg)             5,219      3,753     8,972
 mth/mth pct change             39.1      -29.9       ---
 yr/yr pct change               21.6        4.9      14.0
 REFINED SILVER (kg)          73,515     52,701   126,216
 mth/mth pct change             39.5      -43.4       ---
 yr/yr pct change                4.8       -6.1      -0.1
 
    

 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov;
Editing by David Evans and Jane Merriman)
