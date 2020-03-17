TABLE-Kazakhstan Jan-Feb copper, steel, zinc output up

ALMATY, March 17 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's output of refined copper rose 8.4% year on year in January-February, while crude steel production was up 34.3% and refined zinc output climbed 3.6%, Statistics Committee data showed on Tuesday. London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel mill, in Temirtau, where an accident almost halted output in late 2018-early 2019. The Statistics Committee provided the following data on Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin: Feb Jan Jan-Feb REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 39,068 41,247 80,315 mth/mth pct change -5.3 4.1 --- yr/yr pct change 4.7 12.1 8.4 REFINED ZINC (T) 26,060 27,837 53,897 mth/mth pct change -6.4 -0.4 --- yr/yr pct change 6.3 1.3 3.6 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 20,800 14,400 35,200 mth/mth pct change 44.4 -39.0 --- yr/yr pct change 26.8 7.5 18.1 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT 128,699 133,201 261,900 ALUMINIUM (T) mth/mth pct change -3.4 -9.7 --- yr/yr pct change 4.8 1.6 3.2 BAUXITE (T) 291,700 295,600 587,300 mth/mth pct change -1.3 52.2 --- yr/yr pct change -13.1 -8.6 -10.9 FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 171,563 189,621 361,184 mth/mth pct change -9.5 -2.4 --- yr/yr pct change 2.5 5.0 3.8 CRUDE STEEL (T) 275,437 343,322 618,759 mth/mth pct change -19.8 -7.3 --- yr/yr pct change 15.5 54.5 34.3 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 3.2 2.1 5.3 mth/mth pct change 52.4 -27.6 --- yr/yr pct change -59.0 -65.0 -61.6 REFINED LEAD (T) 9,508 11,348 20,856 mth/mth pct change -16.2 9.8 --- yr/yr pct change -10.2 8.1 -1.1 REFINED GOLD (kg) 5,219 3,753 8,972 mth/mth pct change 39.1 -29.9 --- yr/yr pct change 21.6 4.9 14.0 REFINED SILVER (kg) 73,515 52,701 126,216 mth/mth pct change 39.5 -43.4 --- yr/yr pct change 4.8 -6.1 -0.1 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David Evans and Jane Merriman)