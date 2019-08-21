TABLE-Kazakhstan Jan-July copper, zinc output up; steel down

ALMATY, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's refined copper output rose 13.4% in the first seven months of 2019, while refined zinc production climbed 3.3% and crude steel output was down 1.2%, Statistics Committee data showed on Wednesday. London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel mill in Temirtau. The Statistics Committee provided the following data on Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin: July June Jan-July REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 42,980 38,913 270,078 mth/mth pct change 10.5 0.6 --- yr/yr pct change 11.2 28.2 13.4 REFINED ZINC (T) 28,375 27,376 192,258 mth/mth pct change 3.6 -3.3 --- yr/yr pct change 5.4 5.5 3.3 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 18,500 22,500 133,400 mth/mth pct change -17.8 -3.0 --- yr/yr pct change -33.2 -17.0 -29.5 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT 141,614 146,623 965,179 ALUMINIUM (T) mth/mth pct change -3.4 -1.1 --- yr/yr pct change -2.8 -4.1 -6.6 BAUXITE (T) 388,800 465,300 2,471,000 mth/mth pct change -16.4 36.1 --- yr/yr pct change -26.5 3.5 -15.7 FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 183,775 218,182 1,284,221 mth/mth pct change -15.8 24.4 --- yr/yr pct change 3.1 27.3 7.7 CRUDE STEEL (T) 400,467 337,387 2,668,616 mth/mth pct change 18.7 -17.0 --- yr/yr pct change 6.3 -12.7 -1.2 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 3.9 2.2 40.0 mth/mth pct change 77.3 -46.3 --- yr/yr pct change -63.9 -29.0 -21.9 REFINED LEAD (T) 11,747 11,756 79,534 mth/mth pct change -0.1 7.6 --- yr/yr pct change -7.4 -2.2 -10.3 REFINED GOLD (kg) 4,425 4,191 30,412 mth/mth pct change 5.6 -4.1 --- yr/yr pct change -10.4 -1.1 4.7 REFINED SILVER (kg) 85,875 69,881 549,937 mth/mth pct change 22.9 -13.3 --- yr/yr pct change 6.9 -15.7 -3.6 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by David Evans)