TABLE-Kazakhstan Jan-July copper, zinc output up; steel down

    ALMATY, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's refined copper
output rose 13.4% in the first seven months of 2019, while
refined zinc production climbed 3.3% and crude steel output was
down 1.2%, Statistics Committee data showed on Wednesday.
    London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and
Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of
Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the
country's only major steel mill in Temirtau.
    The Statistics Committee provided the following data on
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:
   
    
                            July      June       Jan-July
 REFINED COPPER (tonnes)      42,980     38,913     270,078
 mth/mth pct change             10.5        0.6         ---
 yr/yr pct change               11.2       28.2        13.4
 REFINED ZINC (T)             28,375     27,376     192,258
 mth/mth pct change              3.6       -3.3         ---
 yr/yr pct change                5.4        5.5         3.3
 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T)         18,500     22,500     133,400
 mth/mth pct change            -17.8       -3.0         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -33.2      -17.0       -29.5
 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT       141,614    146,623     965,179
 ALUMINIUM (T)                                   
 mth/mth pct change             -3.4       -1.1         ---
 yr/yr pct change               -2.8       -4.1        -6.6
 BAUXITE (T)                 388,800    465,300   2,471,000
 mth/mth pct change            -16.4       36.1         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -26.5        3.5       -15.7
 FERRO-ALLOYS (T)            183,775    218,182   1,284,221
 mth/mth pct change            -15.8       24.4         ---
 yr/yr pct change                3.1       27.3         7.7
 CRUDE STEEL (T)             400,467    337,387   2,668,616
 mth/mth pct change             18.7      -17.0         ---
 yr/yr pct change                6.3      -12.7        -1.2
 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T)            3.9        2.2        40.0
 mth/mth pct change             77.3      -46.3         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -63.9      -29.0       -21.9
 REFINED LEAD (T)             11,747     11,756      79,534
 mth/mth pct change             -0.1        7.6         ---
 yr/yr pct change               -7.4       -2.2       -10.3
 REFINED GOLD (kg)             4,425      4,191      30,412
 mth/mth pct change              5.6       -4.1         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -10.4       -1.1         4.7
 REFINED SILVER (kg)          85,875     69,881     549,937
 mth/mth pct change             22.9      -13.3         ---
 yr/yr pct change                6.9      -15.7        -3.6
 

