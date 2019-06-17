Consumer Goods and Retail
TABLE-Kazakhstan Jan-May copper output up; zinc and steel down

    ALMATY, June 17 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's refined copper
output rose 11.2% year on year in the first five months of 2019,
while refined zinc production fell 0.9% and crude steel output
was down 0.2%, Statistics Committee data showed on Monday.
    London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and
Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of
Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the
country's only major steel mill in Temirtau.
    The Statistics Committee provided the following data on
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:
    
    
    
                            May      April      Jan-May
 REFINED COPPER (tonnes)     38,686     35,374     188,185
 mth/mth pct change             9.4      -11.7         ---
 yr/yr pct change              21.4        5.0        11.2
 REFINED ZINC (T)            28,323     27,993     136,507
 mth/mth pct change             1.2       -0.6         ---
 yr/yr pct change               1.7        2.8        -0.9
 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T)        23,200     18,900      92,400
 mth/mth pct change            22.8       -7.8         ---
 yr/yr pct change             -20.3      -38.0       -31.2
 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT      148,261    132,817     676,942
 ALUMINIUM (T)                                  
 mth/mth pct change            11.6       -6.6         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -3.9       -7.4        -8.0
 BAUXITE (T)                342,000    314,800   1,616,900
 mth/mth pct change             8.6        4.7         ---
 yr/yr pct change             -23.3      -19.1       -22.2
 FERRO-ALLOYS (T)           175,433    177,296     882,264
 mth/mth pct change            -1.1       -2.4         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -2.9        5.5         4.7
 CRUDE STEEL (T)            406,730    388,999   1,930,762
 mth/mth pct change             4.6      -42.2         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -0.2        7.7        -0.2
 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T)           4.1        7.2        33.9
 mth/mth pct change           -43.1      -18.2         ---
 yr/yr pct change             -35.9        2.9        -9.1
 REFINED LEAD (T)            10,924     12,699      56,031
 mth/mth pct change           -14.0       11.6         ---
 yr/yr pct change             -12.0        0.9       -12.4
 REFINED GOLD (kg)            4,370      4,664      21,796
 mth/mth pct change            -6.3       -4.6         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -1.5       11.6         9.7
 REFINED SILVER (kg)         80,575     86,939     394,181
 mth/mth pct change            -7.3      -13.4         ---
 yr/yr pct change               6.7       -4.9        -3.2
 
    

 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva
Writing by Olzhas Auyezov
Editing by David Goodman
)
