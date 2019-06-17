TABLE-Kazakhstan Jan-May copper output up; zinc and steel down

ALMATY, June 17 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's refined copper output rose 11.2% year on year in the first five months of 2019, while refined zinc production fell 0.9% and crude steel output was down 0.2%, Statistics Committee data showed on Monday. London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel mill in Temirtau. The Statistics Committee provided the following data on Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin: May April Jan-May REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 38,686 35,374 188,185 mth/mth pct change 9.4 -11.7 --- yr/yr pct change 21.4 5.0 11.2 REFINED ZINC (T) 28,323 27,993 136,507 mth/mth pct change 1.2 -0.6 --- yr/yr pct change 1.7 2.8 -0.9 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 23,200 18,900 92,400 mth/mth pct change 22.8 -7.8 --- yr/yr pct change -20.3 -38.0 -31.2 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT 148,261 132,817 676,942 ALUMINIUM (T) mth/mth pct change 11.6 -6.6 --- yr/yr pct change -3.9 -7.4 -8.0 BAUXITE (T) 342,000 314,800 1,616,900 mth/mth pct change 8.6 4.7 --- yr/yr pct change -23.3 -19.1 -22.2 FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 175,433 177,296 882,264 mth/mth pct change -1.1 -2.4 --- yr/yr pct change -2.9 5.5 4.7 CRUDE STEEL (T) 406,730 388,999 1,930,762 mth/mth pct change 4.6 -42.2 --- yr/yr pct change -0.2 7.7 -0.2 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 4.1 7.2 33.9 mth/mth pct change -43.1 -18.2 --- yr/yr pct change -35.9 2.9 -9.1 REFINED LEAD (T) 10,924 12,699 56,031 mth/mth pct change -14.0 11.6 --- yr/yr pct change -12.0 0.9 -12.4 REFINED GOLD (kg) 4,370 4,664 21,796 mth/mth pct change -6.3 -4.6 --- yr/yr pct change -1.5 11.6 9.7 REFINED SILVER (kg) 80,575 86,939 394,181 mth/mth pct change -7.3 -13.4 --- yr/yr pct change 6.7 -4.9 -3.2 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by David Goodman )