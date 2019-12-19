TABLE-Kazakhstan Jan-Nov copper, steel output up, zinc down

Switzerland Market Report
    ALMATY, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's output of refined
copper rose 8.1% in the first 11 months of 2019, while crude
steel production was up 3.8% and refined zinc output slipped
0.1%, Statistics Committee data showed on Tuesday.
    London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and
Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of
Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the
country's only major steel mill, in Temirtau.
    The Statistics Committee provided the following data on
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:
   
    
    
                            Nov       Oct        Jan-Nov
 REFINED COPPER (tonnes)      38,808     39,551     433,195
 mth/mth pct change             -1.9       -4.9         ---
 yr/yr pct change               -5.1       -2.3         8.1
 REFINED ZINC (T)             27,151     27,362     290,427
 mth/mth pct change             -0.8       37.5         ---
 yr/yr pct change                5.4        2.2        -0.1
 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T)         21,700     26,100     222,100
 mth/mth pct change            -16.9       24.3         ---
 yr/yr pct change               -4.0       23.1       -21.2
 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT       138,758    142,725   1,521,071
 ALUMINIUM (T)                                   
 mth/mth pct change             -2.8        2.8         ---
 yr/yr pct change               -7.7        5.7        -6.0
 BAUXITE (T)                 218,100    231,800   3,617,500
 mth/mth pct change             -5.9      -36.2         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -60.3      -53.3       -28.1
 FERRO-ALLOYS (T)            186,623    185,142   2,023,294
 mth/mth pct change              0.8       -0.1         ---
 yr/yr pct change                4.1       -2.1         6.3
 CRUDE STEEL (T)             382,415    340,076   4,093,544
 mth/mth pct change             12.4        5.4         ---
 yr/yr pct change              159.2      -14.0         3.8
 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T)            2.6        3.4        52.7
 mth/mth pct change            -23.5        3.0         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -68.3      -55.8       -32.2
 REFINED LEAD (T)             10,621      7,638     116,977
 mth/mth pct change             39.1      -21.9         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -11.9      -41.3       -15.2
 REFINED GOLD (kg)             5,695      5,363      52,298
 mth/mth pct change              6.2        0.0         ---
 yr/yr pct change                7.6        9.7         5.6
 REFINED SILVER (kg)          87,834     83,489     914,552
 mth/mth pct change              5.2      -13.4         ---
 yr/yr pct change               13.2       -6.1         5.0
 
    

 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov;
Editing by Louise Heavens and Edmund Blair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
