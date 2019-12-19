TABLE-Kazakhstan Jan-Nov copper, steel output up, zinc down

ALMATY, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's output of refined copper rose 8.1% in the first 11 months of 2019, while crude steel production was up 3.8% and refined zinc output slipped 0.1%, Statistics Committee data showed on Tuesday. London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel mill, in Temirtau. The Statistics Committee provided the following data on Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin: Nov Oct Jan-Nov REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 38,808 39,551 433,195 mth/mth pct change -1.9 -4.9 --- yr/yr pct change -5.1 -2.3 8.1 REFINED ZINC (T) 27,151 27,362 290,427 mth/mth pct change -0.8 37.5 --- yr/yr pct change 5.4 2.2 -0.1 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 21,700 26,100 222,100 mth/mth pct change -16.9 24.3 --- yr/yr pct change -4.0 23.1 -21.2 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT 138,758 142,725 1,521,071 ALUMINIUM (T) mth/mth pct change -2.8 2.8 --- yr/yr pct change -7.7 5.7 -6.0 BAUXITE (T) 218,100 231,800 3,617,500 mth/mth pct change -5.9 -36.2 --- yr/yr pct change -60.3 -53.3 -28.1 FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 186,623 185,142 2,023,294 mth/mth pct change 0.8 -0.1 --- yr/yr pct change 4.1 -2.1 6.3 CRUDE STEEL (T) 382,415 340,076 4,093,544 mth/mth pct change 12.4 5.4 --- yr/yr pct change 159.2 -14.0 3.8 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 2.6 3.4 52.7 mth/mth pct change -23.5 3.0 --- yr/yr pct change -68.3 -55.8 -32.2 REFINED LEAD (T) 10,621 7,638 116,977 mth/mth pct change 39.1 -21.9 --- yr/yr pct change -11.9 -41.3 -15.2 REFINED GOLD (kg) 5,695 5,363 52,298 mth/mth pct change 6.2 0.0 --- yr/yr pct change 7.6 9.7 5.6 REFINED SILVER (kg) 87,834 83,489 914,552 mth/mth pct change 5.2 -13.4 --- yr/yr pct change 13.2 -6.1 5.0 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Louise Heavens and Edmund Blair)