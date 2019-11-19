TABLE-Kazakhstan Jan-Oct copper output up; steel, zinc down

ALMATY, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's output of refined copper rose 9.5% in the first ten months of 2019, while crude steel production was down 2.3% and refined zinc output fell 0.6%, Statistics Committee data showed on Tuesday. London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel mill, in Temirtau. The Statistics Committee provided the following data on Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin: Oct Sept Jan-Oct REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 39,551 41,571 394,387 mth/mth pct change -4.9 -3.7 --- yr/yr pct change -2.3 6.0 9.5 REFINED ZINC (T) 27,362 19,894 263,276 mth/mth pct change 37.5 -16.3 --- yr/yr pct change 2.2 -22.0 -0.6 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 26,100 21,000 200,400 mth/mth pct change 24.3 5.5 --- yr/yr pct change 23.1 -9.1 -22.7 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT 142,725 138,832 1,382,313 ALUMINIUM (T) mth/mth pct change 2.8 2.4 --- yr/yr pct change 5.7 -5.0 -5.8 BAUXITE (T) 231,800 363,100 3,399,400 mth/mth pct change -36.2 8.9 --- yr/yr pct change -53.3 -23.5 -24.1 FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 185,142 185,294 1,836,671 mth/mth pct change -0.1 1.8 --- yr/yr pct change -2.1 5.3 6.5 CRUDE STEEL (T) 340,076 322,791 3,711,129 mth/mth pct change 5.4 -15.0 --- yr/yr pct change -14.0 1.5 -2.3 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 3.4 3.3 50.1 mth/mth pct change 3.0 -2.9 --- yr/yr pct change -55.8 -49.2 -27.9 REFINED LEAD (T) 7,638 9,782 106,356 mth/mth pct change -21.9 4.0 --- yr/yr pct change -41.3 -14.4 -15.5 REFINED GOLD (kg) 5,363 5,362 46,603 mth/mth pct change 0.0 -1.9 --- yr/yr pct change 9.7 1.1 5.3 REFINED SILVER (kg) 83,489 96,427 826,718 mth/mth pct change -13.4 -0.5 --- yr/yr pct change -6.1 34.4 4.2 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Louise Heavens)