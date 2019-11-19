Switzerland Market Report
TABLE-Kazakhstan Jan-Oct copper output up; steel, zinc down

    ALMATY, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's output of refined
copper rose 9.5% in the first ten months of 2019, while crude
steel production was down 2.3% and refined zinc output fell
0.6%, Statistics Committee data showed on Tuesday.
    London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and
Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of
Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the
country's only major steel mill, in Temirtau.
    The Statistics Committee provided the following data on
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:
   
  
                            Oct       Sept       Jan-Oct
 REFINED COPPER (tonnes)      39,551     41,571     394,387
 mth/mth pct change             -4.9       -3.7         ---
 yr/yr pct change               -2.3        6.0         9.5
 REFINED ZINC (T)             27,362     19,894     263,276
 mth/mth pct change             37.5      -16.3         ---
 yr/yr pct change                2.2      -22.0        -0.6
 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T)         26,100     21,000     200,400
 mth/mth pct change             24.3        5.5         ---
 yr/yr pct change               23.1       -9.1       -22.7
 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT       142,725    138,832   1,382,313
 ALUMINIUM (T)                                   
 mth/mth pct change              2.8        2.4         ---
 yr/yr pct change                5.7       -5.0        -5.8
 BAUXITE (T)                 231,800    363,100   3,399,400
 mth/mth pct change            -36.2        8.9         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -53.3      -23.5       -24.1
 FERRO-ALLOYS (T)            185,142    185,294   1,836,671
 mth/mth pct change             -0.1        1.8         ---
 yr/yr pct change               -2.1        5.3         6.5
 CRUDE STEEL (T)             340,076    322,791   3,711,129
 mth/mth pct change              5.4      -15.0         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -14.0        1.5        -2.3
 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T)            3.4        3.3        50.1
 mth/mth pct change              3.0       -2.9         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -55.8      -49.2       -27.9
 REFINED LEAD (T)              7,638      9,782     106,356
 mth/mth pct change            -21.9        4.0         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -41.3      -14.4       -15.5
 REFINED GOLD (kg)             5,363      5,362      46,603
 mth/mth pct change              0.0       -1.9         ---
 yr/yr pct change                9.7        1.1         5.3
 REFINED SILVER (kg)          83,489     96,427     826,718
 mth/mth pct change            -13.4       -0.5         ---
 yr/yr pct change               -6.1       34.4         4.2
  
    

 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva
Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Louise Heavens)
