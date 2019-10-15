TABLE-Kazakhstan Jan-Sept copper output up; steel, zinc down

ALMATY, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's output of refined copper rose 11% in the first nine months of 2019, while refined zinc and crude steel output were down 0.9% each, Statistics Committee data showed on Tuesday. London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel mill, in Temirtau. The Statistics Committee provided the following data on Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin: Sept Aug Jan-Sept REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 41,571 43,187 354,836 mth/mth pct change -3.7 0.5 --- yr/yr pct change 6.0 2.5 11.0 REFINED ZINC (T) 19,894 23,762 235,914 mth/mth pct change -16.3 -16.3 --- yr/yr pct change -22.0 -10.5 -0.9 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 21,000 19,900 174,300 mth/mth pct change 5.5 7.6 --- yr/yr pct change -9.1 -23.5 -26.8 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT 138,832 135,577 1,239,588 ALUMINIUM (T) mth/mth pct change 2.4 -4.3 --- yr/yr pct change -5.0 -11.6 -7.0 BAUXITE (T) 363,100 333,500 3,167,600 mth/mth pct change 8.9 -14.2 --- yr/yr pct change -23.5 -42.1 -20.5 FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 185,294 182,014 1,651,529 mth/mth pct change 1.8 -1.0 --- yr/yr pct change 5.3 9.0 7.6 CRUDE STEEL (T) 322,791 379,646 3,371,053 mth/mth pct change -15.0 -5.2 --- yr/yr pct change 1.5 -1.0 -0.9 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 3.3 3.4 46.7 mth/mth pct change -2.9 -12.8 --- yr/yr pct change -49.2 -17.1 -24.4 REFINED LEAD (T) 9,782 9,402 98,718 mth/mth pct change 4.0 -20.0 --- yr/yr pct change -14.4 -26.4 -12.5 REFINED GOLD (kg) 5,362 5,466 41,240 mth/mth pct change -1.9 23.5 --- yr/yr pct change 1.1 9.6 4.8 REFINED SILVER (kg) 96,427 96,865 743,229 mth/mth pct change -0.5 12.8 --- yr/yr pct change 34.4 55.4 5.5 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by David Evans)