TABLE-Kazakhstan Jan-Sept copper output up; steel, zinc down

    ALMATY, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's output of refined
copper rose 11% in the first nine months of 2019, while refined
zinc and crude steel output were down 0.9% each, Statistics
Committee data showed on Tuesday.
    London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and
Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of
Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the
country's only major steel mill, in Temirtau.
    The Statistics Committee provided the following data on
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:
   
  
                            Sept      Aug        Jan-Sept
 REFINED COPPER (tonnes)      41,571     43,187     354,836
 mth/mth pct change             -3.7        0.5         ---
 yr/yr pct change                6.0        2.5        11.0
 REFINED ZINC (T)             19,894     23,762     235,914
 mth/mth pct change            -16.3      -16.3         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -22.0      -10.5        -0.9
 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T)         21,000     19,900     174,300
 mth/mth pct change              5.5        7.6         ---
 yr/yr pct change               -9.1      -23.5       -26.8
 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT       138,832    135,577   1,239,588
 ALUMINIUM (T)                                   
 mth/mth pct change              2.4       -4.3         ---
 yr/yr pct change               -5.0      -11.6        -7.0
 BAUXITE (T)                 363,100    333,500   3,167,600
 mth/mth pct change              8.9      -14.2         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -23.5      -42.1       -20.5
 FERRO-ALLOYS (T)            185,294    182,014   1,651,529
 mth/mth pct change              1.8       -1.0         ---
 yr/yr pct change                5.3        9.0         7.6
 CRUDE STEEL (T)             322,791    379,646   3,371,053
 mth/mth pct change            -15.0       -5.2         ---
 yr/yr pct change                1.5       -1.0        -0.9
 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T)            3.3        3.4        46.7
 mth/mth pct change             -2.9      -12.8         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -49.2      -17.1       -24.4
 REFINED LEAD (T)              9,782      9,402      98,718
 mth/mth pct change              4.0      -20.0         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -14.4      -26.4       -12.5
 REFINED GOLD (kg)             5,362      5,466      41,240
 mth/mth pct change             -1.9       23.5         ---
 yr/yr pct change                1.1        9.6         4.8
 REFINED SILVER (kg)          96,427     96,865     743,229
 mth/mth pct change             -0.5       12.8         ---
 yr/yr pct change               34.4       55.4         5.5
      

 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva
Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by David Evans)
