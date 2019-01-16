Consumer Goods and Retail
January 16, 2019 / 9:03 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

TABLE-Kazakhstan's 2018 copper output up; zinc, steel down

    ALMATY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's 2018 refined copper
output rose 2.8 percent year-on-year while refined zinc
production inched down 0.7 percent and crude steel output
dropped 14.7 percent, Statistics Committee data showed on
Wednesday.
    London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and
Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of
Kazakhstan's metals production.
    ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel
mill in Temirtau. The plant partly suspended operations late
last year after a fire which damaged gas pipelines.
    The Statistics Committee provided the following data on
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:
    
    
                            Dec      Nov        Jan-Dec
 REFINED COPPER (tonnes)     37,215     40,887     438,233
 mth/mth pct change            -9.0        0.9         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -6.2        5.1         2.8
 REFINED ZINC (T)            28,259     26,646     328,764
 mth/mth pct change             6.1       -3.8         ---
 yr/yr pct change               1.0       -4.8        -0.7
 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T)        21,700     22,600     303,700
 mth/mth pct change            -4.0        6.6         ---
 yr/yr pct change             -15.6      -20.7        -3.9
 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT      134,380    150,952   1,755,224
 ALUMINIUM (T)                                  
 mth/mth pct change           -11.0       11.4         ---
 yr/yr pct change             -11.0        2.4        -0.9
 BAUXITE (T)                754,100    585,200   6,104,200
 mth/mth pct change            28.9       10.8         ---
 yr/yr pct change              97.2       71.5        26.0
 FERRO-ALLOYS (T)           184,554    179,217   2,088,102
 mth/mth pct change             3.0       -5.3         ---
 yr/yr pct change               6.6        8.8         7.9
 CRUDE STEEL (T)             64,124    150,382   3,972,748
 mth/mth pct change           -57.4      -61.4         ---
 yr/yr pct change             -84.9      -63.8       -14.7
 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T)           8.3        8.2        86.0
 mth/mth pct change             1.2        6.5         ---
 yr/yr pct change               2.5       -2.4       -22.7
 REFINED LEAD (T)            10,635     12,058     148,579
 mth/mth pct change           -11.8       -7.4         ---
 yr/yr pct change               1.5       -1.2         0.9
 REFINED GOLD (kg)            5,268      5,258      53,084
 mth/mth pct change             0.2       14.7         ---
 yr/yr pct change              22.7       31.6        20.4
 REFINED SILVER (kg)         88,073     77,622     959,002
 mth/mth pct change            13.5      -12.7         ---
 yr/yr pct change             -11.8      -10.3        -8.0
 
 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva
Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by David Evans)
