TABLE-Kazakhstan's 2018 copper output up; zinc, steel down

ALMATY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's 2018 refined copper output rose 2.8 percent year-on-year while refined zinc production inched down 0.7 percent and crude steel output dropped 14.7 percent, Statistics Committee data showed on Wednesday. London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel mill in Temirtau. The plant partly suspended operations late last year after a fire which damaged gas pipelines. The Statistics Committee provided the following data on Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin: Dec Nov Jan-Dec REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 37,215 40,887 438,233 mth/mth pct change -9.0 0.9 --- yr/yr pct change -6.2 5.1 2.8 REFINED ZINC (T) 28,259 26,646 328,764 mth/mth pct change 6.1 -3.8 --- yr/yr pct change 1.0 -4.8 -0.7 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 21,700 22,600 303,700 mth/mth pct change -4.0 6.6 --- yr/yr pct change -15.6 -20.7 -3.9 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT 134,380 150,952 1,755,224 ALUMINIUM (T) mth/mth pct change -11.0 11.4 --- yr/yr pct change -11.0 2.4 -0.9 BAUXITE (T) 754,100 585,200 6,104,200 mth/mth pct change 28.9 10.8 --- yr/yr pct change 97.2 71.5 26.0 FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 184,554 179,217 2,088,102 mth/mth pct change 3.0 -5.3 --- yr/yr pct change 6.6 8.8 7.9 CRUDE STEEL (T) 64,124 150,382 3,972,748 mth/mth pct change -57.4 -61.4 --- yr/yr pct change -84.9 -63.8 -14.7 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 8.3 8.2 86.0 mth/mth pct change 1.2 6.5 --- yr/yr pct change 2.5 -2.4 -22.7 REFINED LEAD (T) 10,635 12,058 148,579 mth/mth pct change -11.8 -7.4 --- yr/yr pct change 1.5 -1.2 0.9 REFINED GOLD (kg) 5,268 5,258 53,084 mth/mth pct change 0.2 14.7 --- yr/yr pct change 22.7 31.6 20.4 REFINED SILVER (kg) 88,073 77,622 959,002 mth/mth pct change 13.5 -12.7 --- yr/yr pct change -11.8 -10.3 -8.0 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by David Evans)