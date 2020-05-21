Switzerland Market Report
May 21, 2020 / 5:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-Kazakhstan's Jan-April copper output rises; zinc, steel production drops

3 Min Read

    ALMATY, May 21 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's output of refined
copper rose 10.4%, while refined zinc production slipped 0.9%
and crude steel production dropped 20.4% on-year between January
and April, Statistics Committee data showed on Thursday.
    London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and
Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of
Kazakhstan's metals production.
    ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel
mill. This year the mill has been exploring new markets after a
slump in demand from traditional consumers, the government said.
    The Statistics Committee provided the following data on
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:

    
                            April     March      Jan-April
 REFINED COPPER (tonnes)      41,018     43,752    165,085
 mth/mth pct change             -6.2       12.0        ---
 yr/yr pct change               15.8        9.2       10.4
 REFINED ZINC (T)             25,551     27,769    107,217
 mth/mth pct change             -8.0        6.6        ---
 yr/yr pct change               -8.7       -1.4       -0.9
 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T)         15,800     24,600     75,600
 mth/mth pct change            -35.8       18.3        ---
 yr/yr pct change              -16.4       20.0        9.2
 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT       138,609    139,161    539,670
 ALUMINIUM (T)                                   
 mth/mth pct change             -0.4        8.1        ---
 yr/yr pct change                3.9       -2.3        1.9
 BAUXITE (T)                 195,500    257,100  1,039,900
 mth/mth pct change            -24.0      -11.9        ---
 yr/yr pct change              -37.9      -14.5      -18.4
 FERRO-ALLOYS (T)            183,454    185,738    730,376
 mth/mth pct change             -1.2        8.3        ---
 yr/yr pct change                3.5        2.2        3.3
 CRUDE STEEL (T)             236,914    350,925  1,206,598
 mth/mth pct change            -32.5       27.4        ---
 yr/yr pct change              -39.2      -47.2      -20.4
 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T)            1.9        3.2       10.4
 mth/mth pct change            -40.6        0.0        ---
 yr/yr pct change              -73.6      -63.6      -65.1
 REFINED LEAD (T)             11,051      9,655     41,562
 mth/mth pct change             14.5        1.5        ---
 yr/yr pct change              -13.1      -15.4       -8.1
 REFINED GOLD (kg)             5,632      5,820     20,424
 mth/mth pct change             -3.2       11.5        ---
 yr/yr pct change               12.5       25.5       16.6
 REFINED SILVER (kg)          74,332    101,663    302,211
 mth/mth pct change            -26.9       38.3        ---
 yr/yr pct change              -14.5        1.3       -3.6
 
 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below