TABLE-Kazakhstan's Jan-April copper output rises; zinc, steel production drops

ALMATY, May 21 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's output of refined copper rose 10.4%, while refined zinc production slipped 0.9% and crude steel production dropped 20.4% on-year between January and April, Statistics Committee data showed on Thursday. London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel mill. This year the mill has been exploring new markets after a slump in demand from traditional consumers, the government said. The Statistics Committee provided the following data on Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin: April March Jan-April REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 41,018 43,752 165,085 mth/mth pct change -6.2 12.0 --- yr/yr pct change 15.8 9.2 10.4 REFINED ZINC (T) 25,551 27,769 107,217 mth/mth pct change -8.0 6.6 --- yr/yr pct change -8.7 -1.4 -0.9 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 15,800 24,600 75,600 mth/mth pct change -35.8 18.3 --- yr/yr pct change -16.4 20.0 9.2 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT 138,609 139,161 539,670 ALUMINIUM (T) mth/mth pct change -0.4 8.1 --- yr/yr pct change 3.9 -2.3 1.9 BAUXITE (T) 195,500 257,100 1,039,900 mth/mth pct change -24.0 -11.9 --- yr/yr pct change -37.9 -14.5 -18.4 FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 183,454 185,738 730,376 mth/mth pct change -1.2 8.3 --- yr/yr pct change 3.5 2.2 3.3 CRUDE STEEL (T) 236,914 350,925 1,206,598 mth/mth pct change -32.5 27.4 --- yr/yr pct change -39.2 -47.2 -20.4 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 1.9 3.2 10.4 mth/mth pct change -40.6 0.0 --- yr/yr pct change -73.6 -63.6 -65.1 REFINED LEAD (T) 11,051 9,655 41,562 mth/mth pct change 14.5 1.5 --- yr/yr pct change -13.1 -15.4 -8.1 REFINED GOLD (kg) 5,632 5,820 20,424 mth/mth pct change -3.2 11.5 --- yr/yr pct change 12.5 25.5 16.6 REFINED SILVER (kg) 74,332 101,663 302,211 mth/mth pct change -26.9 38.3 --- yr/yr pct change -14.5 1.3 -3.6 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov)