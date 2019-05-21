Consumer Goods and Retail
TABLE-Kazakhstan's Jan-April copper output up; zinc, steel down

    ALMATY, May 21 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's refined copper
output rose 8.8 percent in the first four months of 2019
year-on-year, while refined zinc production fell 1.5 percent and
crude steel output fell 0.2 percent, Statistics Committee data
showed on Tuesday.
    London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and
Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of
Kazakhstan's metals production.
    ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel
mill in Temirtau. The plant partly suspended operations late
last year after a fire damaged gas pipelines.
    The Statistics Committee provided the following data on
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:
    
    
    
                            April    March      Jan-April
 REFINED COPPER (tonnes)     35,374     40,044     149,499
 mth/mth pct change           -11.7        7.4         ---
 yr/yr pct change               5.0       19.9         8.8
 REFINED ZINC (T)            27,993     28,164     108,184
 mth/mth pct change            -0.6       14.8         ---
 yr/yr pct change               2.8       -1.0        -1.5
 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T)        18,900     20,500      69,200
 mth/mth pct change            -7.8       25.0         ---
 yr/yr pct change             -38.0      -33.9       -34.2
 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT      132,817    142,188     528,681
 ALUMINIUM (T)                                  
 mth/mth pct change            -6.6       16.0         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -7.4       -5.7        -9.1
 BAUXITE (T)                314,800    300,800   1,274,900
 mth/mth pct change             4.7      -10.4         ---
 yr/yr pct change             -19.1      -29.5       -21.9
 FERRO-ALLOYS (T)           177,296    181,682     706,831
 mth/mth pct change            -2.4        8.6         ---
 yr/yr pct change               5.5        7.8         6.7
 CRUDE STEEL (T)            388,999    672,896   1,524,032
 mth/mth pct change           -42.2      182.3         ---
 yr/yr pct change               7.7       56.4        -0.2
 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T)           7.2        8.8        29.8
 mth/mth pct change           -18.2       12.8         ---
 yr/yr pct change               2.9       -1.1        -3.6
 REFINED LEAD (T)            12,699     11,383      45,107
 mth/mth pct change            11.6        7.8         ---
 yr/yr pct change               0.9      -15.2       -12.5
 REFINED GOLD (kg)            4,664      4,887      17,426
 mth/mth pct change            -4.6        7.5         ---
 yr/yr pct change              11.6       30.1        12.9
 REFINED SILVER (kg)         86,939    100,381     313,606
 mth/mth pct change           -13.4       43.1         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -4.9       11.6        -5.4
    

