TABLE-Kazakhstan's Jan-April copper output up; zinc, steel down

ALMATY, May 21 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's refined copper output rose 8.8 percent in the first four months of 2019 year-on-year, while refined zinc production fell 1.5 percent and crude steel output fell 0.2 percent, Statistics Committee data showed on Tuesday. London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel mill in Temirtau. The plant partly suspended operations late last year after a fire damaged gas pipelines. The Statistics Committee provided the following data on Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin: April March Jan-April REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 35,374 40,044 149,499 mth/mth pct change -11.7 7.4 --- yr/yr pct change 5.0 19.9 8.8 REFINED ZINC (T) 27,993 28,164 108,184 mth/mth pct change -0.6 14.8 --- yr/yr pct change 2.8 -1.0 -1.5 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 18,900 20,500 69,200 mth/mth pct change -7.8 25.0 --- yr/yr pct change -38.0 -33.9 -34.2 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT 132,817 142,188 528,681 ALUMINIUM (T) mth/mth pct change -6.6 16.0 --- yr/yr pct change -7.4 -5.7 -9.1 BAUXITE (T) 314,800 300,800 1,274,900 mth/mth pct change 4.7 -10.4 --- yr/yr pct change -19.1 -29.5 -21.9 FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 177,296 181,682 706,831 mth/mth pct change -2.4 8.6 --- yr/yr pct change 5.5 7.8 6.7 CRUDE STEEL (T) 388,999 672,896 1,524,032 mth/mth pct change -42.2 182.3 --- yr/yr pct change 7.7 56.4 -0.2 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 7.2 8.8 29.8 mth/mth pct change -18.2 12.8 --- yr/yr pct change 2.9 -1.1 -3.6 REFINED LEAD (T) 12,699 11,383 45,107 mth/mth pct change 11.6 7.8 --- yr/yr pct change 0.9 -15.2 -12.5 REFINED GOLD (kg) 4,664 4,887 17,426 mth/mth pct change -4.6 7.5 --- yr/yr pct change 11.6 30.1 12.9 REFINED SILVER (kg) 86,939 100,381 313,606 mth/mth pct change -13.4 43.1 --- yr/yr pct change -4.9 11.6 -5.4 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Louise Heavens)