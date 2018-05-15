FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
May 15, 2018 / 1:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-Kazakhstan's Jan-April copper, zinc output falls

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    ALMATY, May 15 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's January-April
refined copper output fell 0.6 percent year-on-year and refined
zinc production dropped 7.8 percent, while crude steel output
rose 3.4 percent, Statistics Committee data showed on Wednesday.
    London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and
Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of
Kazakhstan's metals production.
    ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel
mill in Temirtau.
    The Statistics Committee provided the following data on
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:
    
    
                           April     March      Jan-April
 REFINED COPPER (tonnes)     33,684     33,389     137,371
 mth/mth pct change             0.9       -3.3         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -8.1       -7.6        -0.6
 REFINED ZINC (T)            27,221     28,455     109,847
 mth/mth pct change            -4.3       10.7         ---
 yr/yr pct change             -29.2        2.2        -7.8
 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T)        30,500     31,000     105,200
 mth/mth pct change            -1.6       28.6         ---
 yr/yr pct change              10.1       11.5        -1.2
 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT      143,406    150,635     581,021
 ALUMINIUM (T)                                  
 mth/mth pct change            -4.8       10.5         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -3.1        1.0        -0.1
 BAUXITE (T)                388,900    426,700   1,631,400
 mth/mth pct change            -8.9       10.3         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -2.3        4.2        2.8 
 FERRO-ALLOYS (T)           167,955    168,419     662,007
 mth/mth pct change            -0.3        9.1         ---
 yr/yr pct change               2.2        1.1         2.4
 CRUDE STEEL (T)            360,858    431,063   1,527,954
 mth/mth pct change           -16.3       21.3         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -8.2       10.9         3.4
 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T)           7.0        8.9        30.9
 mth/mth pct change           -21.3          6         ---
 yr/yr pct change             -22.2        2.3        -1.9
 REFINED LEAD (T)            12,583     13,428      51,544
 mth/mth pct change            -6.3          9         ---
 yr/yr pct change               3.5        3.5         5.6
 REFINED GOLD (kg)            4,144      3,922      15,482
 mth/mth pct change             5.7      -14.4         ---
 yr/yr pct change               8.7       17.3        13.3
 REFINED SILVER (kg)         91,423     89,942     331,526
 mth/mth pct change             1.6       -1.4         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -0.1       -7.0        -6.8
 
    

 (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Louise Heavens)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.