February 19, 2018 / 12:41 PM / in a day

TABLE-Kazakhstan's Jan copper, steel, zinc output rises y/y

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    ALMATY, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's January refined
copper output jumped 11.1 percent year-on-year and crude steel
output rose 2.9 percent, while refined zinc production climbed
2.6 percent, Statistics Committee data showed on Monday.
    London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and
Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of
Kazakhstan's metals production.
    ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel
plant in Temirtau.
    The Statistics Committee provided the following data on
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:
    
    
                           Jan 2018  Dec 2017
 REFINED COPPER (tonnes)     35,770     39,641
 mth/mth pct change            -9.8        2.0
 yr/yr pct change              11.1       11.4
 REFINED ZINC (T)            28,474     27,823
 mth/mth pct change             2.3        0.0
 yr/yr pct change               2.6        0.0
 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T)        19,600     25,000
 mth/mth pct change           -21.6       -9.1
 yr/yr pct change             -22.5      -21.6
 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT      150,605    150,824
 ALUMINIUM (T)                       
 mth/mth pct change            -0.1        2.5
 yr/yr pct change               0.9        4.1
 BAUXITE (T)                429,100    382,700
 mth/mth pct change            12.1       12.2
 yr/yr pct change               4.8       -6.8
 FERRO-ALLOYS (T)           171,287    173,167
 mth/mth pct change            -1.1        5.2
 yr/yr pct change               2.3        6.1
 CRUDE STEEL (T)            380,587    424,406
 mth/mth pct change           -10.3        2.2
 yr/yr pct change               2.9       13.9
 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T)           6.6        8.2
 mth/mth pct change           -19.5       -1.2
 yr/yr pct change             -10.8      -18.0
 REFINED LEAD (T)            13,215     10,474
 mth/mth pct change            26.2      -14.2
 yr/yr pct change               1.1        2.8
 REFINED GOLD (kg)            2,836      4,283
 mth/mth pct change           -33.8       14.6
 yr/yr pct change              16.1       34.1
 REFINED SILVER (kg)         58,975     99,871
 mth/mth pct change           -40.9       15.4
 yr/yr pct change             -12.7       14.1
 
 (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jane Merriman)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
