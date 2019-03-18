Consumer Goods and Retail
March 18, 2019 / 9:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

TABLE-Kazakhstan's Jan-Feb copper output up; zinc, steel down

    ALMATY, March 18 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's refined copper
output rose 5.4 percent year-on-year in the first two months of
2019, while refined zinc production fell 4.0 percent and crude
steel output dropped 37.2 percent, Statistics Committee data
showed on Monday.
    London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and
Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of
Kazakhstan's metals production.
    ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel
mill in Temirtau. The plant partly suspended operations late
last year after a fire which damaged gas pipelines.
    The Statistics Committee provided the following data on
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:
    
    
                            Jan      Feb        Jan-Feb
 REFINED COPPER (tonnes)     37,294     36,787      74,081
 mth/mth pct change             1.4       -1.2         ---
 yr/yr pct change               8.0        2.8         5.4
 REFINED ZINC (T)            24,535     27,492      52,027
 mth/mth pct change           -10.8       -2.7         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -4.5       -3.5        -4.0
 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T)        16,400     13,400      29,800
 mth/mth pct change            22.4      -38.2         ---
 yr/yr pct change             -32.0      -31.6       -31.8
 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT      122,542    131,134     253,676
 ALUMINIUM (T)                                  
 mth/mth pct change            -6.6       -2.4         ---
 yr/yr pct change             -10.2      -13.2       -11.8
 BAUXITE (T)                335,800    323,500     659,300
 mth/mth pct change             3.8      -57.1         ---
 yr/yr pct change             -13.2      -24.6       -19.2
 FERRO-ALLOYS (T)           167,280    180,573     347,853
 mth/mth pct change            -7.4       -2.2         ---
 yr/yr pct change               8.3        5.4         6.8
 CRUDE STEEL (T)            238,329    223,808     462,137
 mth/mth pct change             6.5       48.8         ---
 yr/yr pct change             -32.8      -41.3       -37.2
 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T)           7.8        6.0        13.8
 mth/mth pct change            30.0      -27.7         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -7.1       -9.1        -8.0
 REFINED LEAD (T)            10,555     10,470      21,025
 mth/mth pct change             0.8       -1.6         ---
 yr/yr pct change             -14.3      -20.7       -17.6
 REFINED GOLD (kg)            4,544      3,331       7,875
 mth/mth pct change            36.4      -36.8         ---
 yr/yr pct change               2.9        8.1         5.1
 REFINED SILVER (kg)         70,170     56,116     126,286
 mth/mth pct change            25.0      -36.3         ---
 yr/yr pct change             -23.0       -4.8       -15.9
 
    

 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva
Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Louise Heavens)
