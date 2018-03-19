FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2018 / 8:47 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

TABLE-Kazakhstan's Jan-Feb copper, steel, zinc output rises y/y

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    ALMATY, March 19 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's January refined
copper output jumped 7.5 percent year-on-year and crude steel
output rose 5.8 percent, while refined zinc production climbed
2.4 percent, Statistics Committee data showed on Monday.
    London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and
Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of
Kazakhstan's metals production.
    ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel
plant in Temirtau.
    The Statistics Committee provided the following data on
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:
    
    
                           Feb       Jan        Jan-Feb
 REFINED COPPER (tonnes)     34,528     35,770    70,298
 mth/mth pct change            -3.5       -9.8       ---
 yr/yr pct change               4.0       11.1       7.5
 REFINED ZINC (T)            25,697     28,474    54,171
 mth/mth pct change            -9.8        2.3       ---
 yr/yr pct change               2.2        2.6       2.4
 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T)        24,100     19,600    43,700
 mth/mth pct change            23.0      -21.6       ---
 yr/yr pct change              -6.2      -22.5     -14.3
 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT      136,375    150,605   286,980
 ALUMINIUM (T)                                  
 mth/mth pct change            -9.4       -0.1       ---
 yr/yr pct change               1.1        0.9       1.0
 BAUXITE (T)                386,700    429,100   815,800
 mth/mth pct change            -9.9       12.1       ---
 yr/yr pct change               4.7        4.8       4.7
 FERRO-ALLOYS (T)           154,346    171,287   325,633
 mth/mth pct change            -9.9       -1.1       ---
 yr/yr pct change               4.2        2.3       3.2
 CRUDE STEEL (T)            355,446    380,587   736,033
 mth/mth pct change            -6.6      -10.3       ---
 yr/yr pct change               9.2        2.9       5.8
 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T)           8.4        6.6      15.0
 mth/mth pct change            27.3      -19.5       ---
 yr/yr pct change              31.3      -10.8       8.7
 REFINED LEAD (T)            12,318     13,215    25,533
 mth/mth pct change            -6.8       26.2       ---
 yr/yr pct change              16.1        1.1       7.8
 REFINED GOLD (kg)            4,580      2,836     7,416
 mth/mth pct change            61.5      -33.8       ---
 yr/yr pct change              12.8       16.1      14.0
 REFINED SILVER (kg)         91,186     58,975   150,161
 mth/mth pct change            54.6      -40.9       ---
 yr/yr pct change              -8.8      -12.7     -10.3
 
 (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Louise Heavens)
