TABLE-Kazakhstan's Jan-July copper output falls, steel, zinc up

ALMATY, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's January-July refined copper output fell 3.5 percent year-on-year while refined zinc production rose 1.5 percent and crude steel output inched up 0.2 percent, Statistics Committee data showed on Friday. London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel mill in Temirtau. The Statistics Committee provided the following data on Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin: July June Jan-July REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 38,659 30,356 238,248 mth/mth pct change 27.4 -4.7 --- yr/yr pct change 9.4 -18.1 -3.5 REFINED ZINC (T) 27,833 26,853 192,373 mth/mth pct change 3.6 -3.5 --- yr/yr pct change 3.3 25.3 1.5 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 27,700 27,1 189,100 mth/mth pct change 2.2 -6.9 --- yr/yr pct change -2.8 -4.9 3.7 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT 145,918 153,296 1,034,460 ALUMINIUM (T) mth/mth pct change -4.8 -0.6 --- yr/yr pct change -3.0 5.6 0.8 BAUXITE (T) 563,000 478,3 3,118,700 mth/mth pct change 17.7 7.2 --- yr/yr pct change 31.6 11.9 8.9 FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 178,133 171,39 1,192,167 mth/mth pct change 3.9 -5.1 --- yr/yr pct change 9.5 11.6 5.2 CRUDE STEEL (T) 366,550 385,304 2,686,599 mth/mth pct change -4.9 -5.3 --- yr/yr pct change -14.1 -1.8 0.2 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 10.8 3,1 51.2 mth/mth pct change 248.4 -51.6 --- yr/yr pct change -1.8 -72.1 -19.7 REFINED LEAD (T) 12,682 12,017 88,657 mth/mth pct change 5.5 -3.2 --- yr/yr pct change -3.0 -0.8 2.3 REFINED GOLD (kg) 4,466 4,035 28,218 mth/mth pct change 10.7 -4.7 --- yr/yr pct change 21.5 4.5 13.8 REFINED SILVER (kg) 80,369 82,87 570,309 mth/mth pct change -3.0 9.7 --- yr/yr pct change -9.6 -14.4 -9.0 (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by David Evans)