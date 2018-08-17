FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
August 17, 2018 / 9:47 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

TABLE-Kazakhstan's Jan-July copper output falls, steel, zinc up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    ALMATY, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's January-July refined
copper output fell 3.5 percent year-on-year while refined zinc
production rose 1.5 percent and crude steel output inched up 0.2
percent, Statistics Committee data showed on Friday.
    London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and
Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of
Kazakhstan's metals production.
    ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel
mill in Temirtau.
    The Statistics Committee provided the following data on
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:
    
                           July      June       Jan-July
 REFINED COPPER (tonnes)     38,659     30,356     238,248
 mth/mth pct change            27.4       -4.7         ---
 yr/yr pct change               9.4      -18.1        -3.5
 REFINED ZINC (T)            27,833     26,853     192,373
 mth/mth pct change             3.6       -3.5         ---
 yr/yr pct change               3.3       25.3         1.5
 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T)        27,700       27,1     189,100
 mth/mth pct change             2.2       -6.9         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -2.8       -4.9         3.7
 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT      145,918    153,296   1,034,460
 ALUMINIUM (T)                                  
 mth/mth pct change            -4.8       -0.6         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -3.0        5.6         0.8
 BAUXITE (T)                563,000      478,3   3,118,700
 mth/mth pct change            17.7        7.2         ---
 yr/yr pct change              31.6       11.9         8.9
 FERRO-ALLOYS (T)           178,133     171,39   1,192,167
 mth/mth pct change             3.9       -5.1         ---
 yr/yr pct change               9.5       11.6         5.2
 CRUDE STEEL (T)            366,550    385,304   2,686,599
 mth/mth pct change            -4.9       -5.3         ---
 yr/yr pct change             -14.1       -1.8         0.2
 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T)          10.8        3,1        51.2
 mth/mth pct change           248.4      -51.6         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -1.8      -72.1       -19.7
 REFINED LEAD (T)            12,682     12,017      88,657
 mth/mth pct change             5.5       -3.2         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -3.0       -0.8         2.3
 REFINED GOLD (kg)            4,466      4,035      28,218
 mth/mth pct change            10.7       -4.7         ---
 yr/yr pct change              21.5        4.5        13.8
 REFINED SILVER (kg)         80,369      82,87     570,309
 mth/mth pct change            -3.0        9.7         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -9.6      -14.4        -9.0
 
 (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by David Evans)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.