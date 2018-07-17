FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2018 / 8:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

TABLE-Kazakhstan's Jan-June copper, zinc output falls

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    ALMATY, July 17 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's January-June
refined copper output fell 5.7 percent year on year while
refined zinc production rose 1.2 percent, Statistics Committee
data showed on Tuesday.
    London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and
Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of
Kazakhstan's metals production.
    ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel
mill in Temirtau.
    The Statistics Committee provided the following data on
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:
        
                                      June        May   Jan-June
 REFINED COPPER (T)                 30,356     31,862    199,589
 mth/mth pct change                   -4.7       -5.4        ---
 yr/yr pct change                    -18.1      -11.6       -5.7
 REFINED ZINC (T)                   26,853      27,84     164,54
 mth/mth pct change                   -3.5        2.3        ---
 yr/yr pct change                     25.3       31.5        1.2
 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T)                 27,1       29,1      161,4
 mth/mth pct change                   -6.9       -4.6        ---
 yr/yr pct change                     -4.9       86.5        4.9
 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT             153,296    154,225    888,542
 ALUMINIUM (T)                                         
 mth/mth pct change                   -0.6        7.5        ---
 yr/yr pct change                      5.6        2.9        1.5
 BAUXITE (T)                         478,3        446    2,555,7
 mth/mth pct change                    7.2       14.7        ---
 yr/yr pct change                     11.9        6.2        4.9
 FERRO-ALLOYS (T)                   171,39    180,637  1,014,034
 mth/mth pct change                   -5.1        7.6        ---
 yr/yr pct change                     11.6        4.1        4.5
 CRUDE STEEL (T)                   385,304    406,791  2,320,049
 mth/mth pct change                   -5.3       12.7        ---
 yr/yr pct change                     -1.8        5.9        2.9
 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T)                  3,1        6,4       40,4
 mth/mth pct change                  -51.6       -8.6        ---
 yr/yr pct change                    -72.1      -40.2      -23.5
 REFINED LEAD (T)                   12,017     12,414     75,975
 mth/mth pct change                   -3.2       -1.3        ---
 yr/yr pct change                     -0.8       -2.3        3.2
 REFINED GOLD (kg)                   4,035      4,235     23,752
 mth/mth pct change                   -4.7        2.2        ---
 yr/yr pct change                      4.5       17.6       12.5
 REFINED SILVER (kg)                 82,87     75,544     489,94
 mth/mth pct change                    9.7      -17.4        ---
 yr/yr pct change                    -14.4      -11.5       -8.9
 
 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; editing by Jason Neely)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
