TABLE-Kazakhstan's Jan-June copper, zinc output falls

ALMATY, July 17 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's January-June refined copper output fell 5.7 percent year on year while refined zinc production rose 1.2 percent, Statistics Committee data showed on Tuesday. London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel mill in Temirtau. The Statistics Committee provided the following data on Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin: June May Jan-June REFINED COPPER (T) 30,356 31,862 199,589 mth/mth pct change -4.7 -5.4 --- yr/yr pct change -18.1 -11.6 -5.7 REFINED ZINC (T) 26,853 27,84 164,54 mth/mth pct change -3.5 2.3 --- yr/yr pct change 25.3 31.5 1.2 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 27,1 29,1 161,4 mth/mth pct change -6.9 -4.6 --- yr/yr pct change -4.9 86.5 4.9 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT 153,296 154,225 888,542 ALUMINIUM (T) mth/mth pct change -0.6 7.5 --- yr/yr pct change 5.6 2.9 1.5 BAUXITE (T) 478,3 446 2,555,7 mth/mth pct change 7.2 14.7 --- yr/yr pct change 11.9 6.2 4.9 FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 171,39 180,637 1,014,034 mth/mth pct change -5.1 7.6 --- yr/yr pct change 11.6 4.1 4.5 CRUDE STEEL (T) 385,304 406,791 2,320,049 mth/mth pct change -5.3 12.7 --- yr/yr pct change -1.8 5.9 2.9 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 3,1 6,4 40,4 mth/mth pct change -51.6 -8.6 --- yr/yr pct change -72.1 -40.2 -23.5 REFINED LEAD (T) 12,017 12,414 75,975 mth/mth pct change -3.2 -1.3 --- yr/yr pct change -0.8 -2.3 3.2 REFINED GOLD (kg) 4,035 4,235 23,752 mth/mth pct change -4.7 2.2 --- yr/yr pct change 4.5 17.6 12.5 REFINED SILVER (kg) 82,87 75,544 489,94 mth/mth pct change 9.7 -17.4 --- yr/yr pct change -14.4 -11.5 -8.9 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; editing by Jason Neely)