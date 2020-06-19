Switzerland Market Report
TABLE-Kazakhstan's Jan-May copper output rises; zinc, steel production drops

    ALMATY, June 19 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's output of refined
copper rose 10.9%, while refined zinc production fell 3.5% and
crude steel production dropped 24.3% year-on-year between
January and May, Statistics Committee data showed on Friday.
    London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and
Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of
Kazakhstan's metals production.
    ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel
mill. This year, the mill has been exploring new markets after a
slump in demand from traditional consumers, the government said.
    The Statistics Committee provided the following data on
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:

    
                            May       April      Jan-May
 REFINED COPPER (tonnes)      43,837     41,018    208,922
 mth/mth pct change              6.9       -6.2        ---
 yr/yr pct change               13.2       15.8       10.9
 REFINED ZINC (T)             24,531     25,551    131,748
 mth/mth pct change             -4.0       -8.0        ---
 yr/yr pct change              -13.4       -8.7       -3.5
 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T)         22,200     15,800     97,800
 mth/mth pct change             40.5      -35.8        ---
 yr/yr pct change               -4.3      -16.4        5.8
 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT       139,129    138,609    678,799
 ALUMINIUM (T)                                   
 mth/mth pct change              0.4       -0.4        ---
 yr/yr pct change               -6.3        3.9        0.1
 BAUXITE (T)                 No data    195,500    No data
 mth/mth pct change             91.8      -24.0        ---
 yr/yr pct change                9.6      -37.9      -12.5
 FERRO-ALLOYS (T)            188,389    183,454    918,765
 mth/mth pct change              2.7       -1.2        ---
 yr/yr pct change                7.4        3.5        4.1
 CRUDE STEEL (T)             248,413    236,914  1,455,011
 mth/mth pct change              4.9      -32.5        ---
 yr/yr pct change              -39.0      -39.2      -24.3
 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T)            3.4        1.9       13.8
 mth/mth pct change             78.9      -40.6        ---
 yr/yr pct change              -17.1      -73.6      -59.3
 REFINED LEAD (T)             12,277     11,051     53,839
 mth/mth pct change             11.1       14.5        ---
 yr/yr pct change               12.6      -13.1       -4.0
 REFINED GOLD (kg)             4,671      5,632     25,095
 mth/mth pct change            -17.1       -3.2        ---
 yr/yr pct change               -5.9       12.5       11.7
 REFINED SILVER (kg)          85,605     74,332    387,816
 mth/mth pct change             15.2      -26.9        ---
 yr/yr pct change                6.2      -14.5       -1.6
 
 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov;
Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
