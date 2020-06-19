TABLE-Kazakhstan's Jan-May copper output rises; zinc, steel production drops

ALMATY, June 19 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's output of refined copper rose 10.9%, while refined zinc production fell 3.5% and crude steel production dropped 24.3% year-on-year between January and May, Statistics Committee data showed on Friday. London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel mill. This year, the mill has been exploring new markets after a slump in demand from traditional consumers, the government said. The Statistics Committee provided the following data on Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin: May April Jan-May REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 43,837 41,018 208,922 mth/mth pct change 6.9 -6.2 --- yr/yr pct change 13.2 15.8 10.9 REFINED ZINC (T) 24,531 25,551 131,748 mth/mth pct change -4.0 -8.0 --- yr/yr pct change -13.4 -8.7 -3.5 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 22,200 15,800 97,800 mth/mth pct change 40.5 -35.8 --- yr/yr pct change -4.3 -16.4 5.8 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT 139,129 138,609 678,799 ALUMINIUM (T) mth/mth pct change 0.4 -0.4 --- yr/yr pct change -6.3 3.9 0.1 BAUXITE (T) No data 195,500 No data mth/mth pct change 91.8 -24.0 --- yr/yr pct change 9.6 -37.9 -12.5 FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 188,389 183,454 918,765 mth/mth pct change 2.7 -1.2 --- yr/yr pct change 7.4 3.5 4.1 CRUDE STEEL (T) 248,413 236,914 1,455,011 mth/mth pct change 4.9 -32.5 --- yr/yr pct change -39.0 -39.2 -24.3 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 3.4 1.9 13.8 mth/mth pct change 78.9 -40.6 --- yr/yr pct change -17.1 -73.6 -59.3 REFINED LEAD (T) 12,277 11,051 53,839 mth/mth pct change 11.1 14.5 --- yr/yr pct change 12.6 -13.1 -4.0 REFINED GOLD (kg) 4,671 5,632 25,095 mth/mth pct change -17.1 -3.2 --- yr/yr pct change -5.9 12.5 11.7 REFINED SILVER (kg) 85,605 74,332 387,816 mth/mth pct change 15.2 -26.9 --- yr/yr pct change 6.2 -14.5 -1.6 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)