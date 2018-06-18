TABLE-Kazakhstan's Jan-May copper, zinc output falls

ALMATY, June 18 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's January-May refined copper output fell 2.9 percent year-on-year and refined zinc production fell 1.9 percent, while crude steel output rose 3.9 percent, Statistics Committee data showed on Monday. London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel mill in Temirtau. The Statistics Committee provided the following data on Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin: May April Jan-May REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 31,862 33,684 169,233 mth/mth pct change -5.4 0.9 --- yr/yr pct change -11.6 -8.1 -2.9 REFINED ZINC (T) 27,840 27,221 137,687 mth/mth pct change 2.3 -4.3 --- yr/yr pct change 31.5 -29.2 -1.9 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 29,100 30,500 134,300 mth/mth pct change -4.6 -1.6 --- yr/yr pct change 86.5 10.1 10.0 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT 154,225 143,406 735,246 ALUMINIUM (T) mth/mth pct change 7.5 -4.8 --- yr/yr pct change 2.9 -3.1 0.5 BAUXITE (T) 446,000 388,900 2,077,400 mth/mth pct change 14.7 -8.9 --- yr/yr pct change 6.2 -2.3 3.5 FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 180,637 167,955 842,644 mth/mth pct change 7.6 -0.3 --- yr/yr pct change 4.1 2.2 2.7 CRUDE STEEL (T) 406,791 360,858 1,934,745 mth/mth pct change 12.7 -16.3 --- yr/yr pct change 5.9 -8.2 3.9 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 6.4 7.0 37.3 mth/mth pct change -8.6 -21.3 --- yr/yr pct change -40.2 -22.2 -11.6 REFINED LEAD (T) 12,414 12,583 63,958 mth/mth pct change -1.3 -6.3 --- yr/yr pct change -2.3 3.5 4.0 REFINED GOLD (kg) 4,235 4,144 19,717 mth/mth pct change 2.2 5.7 --- yr/yr pct change 17.6 8.7 14.2 REFINED SILVER (kg) 75,544 91,423 407,070 mth/mth pct change -17.4 1.6 --- yr/yr pct change -11.5 -0.1 -7.7 (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by David Evans)