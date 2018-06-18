FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
June 18, 2018 / 10:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-Kazakhstan's Jan-May copper, zinc output falls

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    ALMATY, June 18 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's January-May refined
copper output fell 2.9 percent year-on-year and refined zinc
production fell 1.9 percent, while crude steel output rose 3.9
percent, Statistics Committee data showed on Monday.
    London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and
Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of
Kazakhstan's metals production.
    ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel
mill in Temirtau.
    The Statistics Committee provided the following data on
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:
    
                           May       April      Jan-May
 REFINED COPPER (tonnes)     31,862     33,684     169,233
 mth/mth pct change            -5.4        0.9         ---
 yr/yr pct change             -11.6       -8.1        -2.9
 REFINED ZINC (T)            27,840     27,221     137,687
 mth/mth pct change             2.3       -4.3         ---
 yr/yr pct change              31.5      -29.2        -1.9
 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T)        29,100     30,500     134,300
 mth/mth pct change            -4.6       -1.6         ---
 yr/yr pct change              86.5       10.1        10.0
 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT      154,225    143,406     735,246
 ALUMINIUM (T)                                  
 mth/mth pct change             7.5       -4.8         ---
 yr/yr pct change               2.9       -3.1         0.5
 BAUXITE (T)                446,000    388,900   2,077,400
 mth/mth pct change            14.7       -8.9         ---
 yr/yr pct change               6.2       -2.3         3.5
 FERRO-ALLOYS (T)           180,637    167,955     842,644
 mth/mth pct change             7.6       -0.3         ---
 yr/yr pct change               4.1        2.2         2.7
 CRUDE STEEL (T)            406,791    360,858   1,934,745
 mth/mth pct change            12.7      -16.3         ---
 yr/yr pct change               5.9       -8.2         3.9
 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T)           6.4        7.0        37.3
 mth/mth pct change            -8.6      -21.3         ---
 yr/yr pct change             -40.2      -22.2       -11.6
 REFINED LEAD (T)            12,414     12,583      63,958
 mth/mth pct change            -1.3       -6.3         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -2.3        3.5         4.0
 REFINED GOLD (kg)            4,235      4,144      19,717
 mth/mth pct change             2.2        5.7         ---
 yr/yr pct change              17.6        8.7        14.2
 REFINED SILVER (kg)         75,544     91,423     407,070
 mth/mth pct change           -17.4        1.6         ---
 yr/yr pct change             -11.5       -0.1        -7.7
 
 (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by David Evans)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.