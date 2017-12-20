TABLE-Kazakhstan's Jan-Nov copper, steel, zinc output rises

ALMATY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's January-November refined copper output rose 3.5 percent and crude steel output jumped 8.9 percent, while refined zinc production climbed 1.1 percent, Statistics Committee data showed on Wednesday. London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel plant in Temirtau. The Statistics Committee provided the following data on Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin: Nov Oct Jan-Nov REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 38,848 36,356 385,971 mth/mth pct change 6.9 15.7 --- yr/yr pct change 10.2 1.8 3.5 REFINED ZINC (T) 27,828 28,906 301,355 mth/mth pct change -3.7 4.2 --- yr/yr pct change 2.5 9.1 1.1 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 27,500 25,900 281,800 mth/mth pct change 6.2 3.6 --- yr/yr pct change -5.5 -11.0 -3.8 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT 147,107 150,801 1,620,604 ALUMINIUM (T) mth/mth pct change -2.4 3.1 --- yr/yr pct change 2.6 2.7 1.2 BAUXITE (T) 341,000 413,400 4,460,500 mth/mth pct change -17.5 -1.0 --- yr/yr pct change -14.4 1.2 1.6 FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 164,678 155,454 1,774,561 mth/mth pct change 5.9 -3.2 --- yr/yr pct change -0.5 -3.6 6.7 CRUDE STEEL (T) 415,444 377,892 4,238,878 mth/mth pct change 9.9 3.9 --- yr/yr pct change 12.9 6.7 8.9 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 8.3 8.5 104.1 mth/mth pct change -2.4 -22.0 --- yr/yr pct change 53.7 34.9 72.1 REFINED LEAD (T) 12,209 12,555 136,892 mth/mth pct change -2.8 -0.8 --- yr/yr pct change 10.0 12.1 10.4 REFINED GOLD (kg) 3,737 4,237 39,920 mth/mth pct change -11.8 23.9 --- yr/yr pct change -1.5 18.9 15.2 REFINED SILVER (kg) 86,531 75,979 941,966 mth/mth pct change 13.9 2.4 --- yr/yr pct change -12.9 -17.0 -14.0 (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Louise Heavens)