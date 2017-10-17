FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Kazakhstan's Jan-Sept copper, steel, zinc output rises
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
The Wider Image
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 17, 2017 / 8:19 AM / 5 days ago

TABLE-Kazakhstan's Jan-Sept copper, steel, zinc output rises

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    ALMATY, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's January-September
refined copper output rose 2.9 percent year-on-year and crude
steel output jumped 8.7 percent, while refined zinc production
inched up 0.1 percent, Statistics Committee data showed on
Tuesday.
    London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and
Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of
Kazakhstan's metals production.
    ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel
plant in Temirtau.
    The Statistics Committee provided the following data on
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:
    
    
                           Sept     Aug      Jan-Sept
 REFINED COPPER (tonnes)    31,431   32,808    310,767
 mth/mth pct change           -4.2     -7.1        ---
 yr/yr pct change            -15.2      4.1        2.9
 REFINED ZINC (T)           27,741   28,348    244,621
 mth/mth pct change           -2.1      5.8        ---
 yr/yr pct change              3.7      4.0        0.1
 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T)       25,000   26,000    228,400
 mth/mth pct change           -3.8     -5.8        ---
 yr/yr pct change            -10.7    -17.5       -2.7
 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT     146,243  149,776  1,322,696
 ALUMINIUM (T)                               
 mth/mth pct change           -2.4     -0.4        ---
 yr/yr pct change              1.6      1.2        0.9
 BAUXITE (T)               417,600  427,500  3,706,100
 mth/mth pct change           -2.3      0.0        ---
 yr/yr pct change              6.4      5.5        3.4
 FERRO-ALLOYS (T)          160,515  147,624  1,454,429
 mth/mth pct change            8.7     -9.3        ---
 yr/yr pct change              4.6     -6.5        8.8
 CRUDE STEEL (T)           363,707  394,315  3,445,542
 mth/mth pct change           -7.8     -7.4        ---
 yr/yr pct change              1.3      6.5        8.7
 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T)         10.9     11.9       87.3
 mth/mth pct change           -8.4      7.2        ---
 yr/yr pct change             98.2    112.5       78.9
 REFINED LEAD (T)           12,660   12,730    112,128
 mth/mth pct change           -0.5     -2.7        ---
 yr/yr pct change             20.3     14.3       10.3
 REFINED GOLD (kg)           3,421    3,769     31,946
 mth/mth pct change           -9.2      3.7        ---
 yr/yr pct change              2.7      6.6       17.0
 REFINED SILVER (kg)        74,181   78,585    779,456
 mth/mth pct change           -5.6    -11.6        ---
 yr/yr pct change            -20.8    -11.9      -13.8
 
    

 (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Mark Potter and Louise
Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.