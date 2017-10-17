TABLE-Kazakhstan's Jan-Sept copper, steel, zinc output rises

ALMATY, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's January-September refined copper output rose 2.9 percent year-on-year and crude steel output jumped 8.7 percent, while refined zinc production inched up 0.1 percent, Statistics Committee data showed on Tuesday. London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel plant in Temirtau. The Statistics Committee provided the following data on Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin: Sept Aug Jan-Sept REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 31,431 32,808 310,767 mth/mth pct change -4.2 -7.1 --- yr/yr pct change -15.2 4.1 2.9 REFINED ZINC (T) 27,741 28,348 244,621 mth/mth pct change -2.1 5.8 --- yr/yr pct change 3.7 4.0 0.1 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 25,000 26,000 228,400 mth/mth pct change -3.8 -5.8 --- yr/yr pct change -10.7 -17.5 -2.7 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT 146,243 149,776 1,322,696 ALUMINIUM (T) mth/mth pct change -2.4 -0.4 --- yr/yr pct change 1.6 1.2 0.9 BAUXITE (T) 417,600 427,500 3,706,100 mth/mth pct change -2.3 0.0 --- yr/yr pct change 6.4 5.5 3.4 FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 160,515 147,624 1,454,429 mth/mth pct change 8.7 -9.3 --- yr/yr pct change 4.6 -6.5 8.8 CRUDE STEEL (T) 363,707 394,315 3,445,542 mth/mth pct change -7.8 -7.4 --- yr/yr pct change 1.3 6.5 8.7 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 10.9 11.9 87.3 mth/mth pct change -8.4 7.2 --- yr/yr pct change 98.2 112.5 78.9 REFINED LEAD (T) 12,660 12,730 112,128 mth/mth pct change -0.5 -2.7 --- yr/yr pct change 20.3 14.3 10.3 REFINED GOLD (kg) 3,421 3,769 31,946 mth/mth pct change -9.2 3.7 --- yr/yr pct change 2.7 6.6 17.0 REFINED SILVER (kg) 74,181 78,585 779,456 mth/mth pct change -5.6 -11.6 --- yr/yr pct change -20.8 -11.9 -13.8 (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Mark Potter and Louise Heavens)