TABLE-Kazakhstan's January-August copper, zinc output rises, steel down

ALMATY, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's January-August refined copper output inched up 0.2 percent year-on-year and refined zinc production rose 0.8 percent while crude steel output fell 0.5 percent, Statistics Committee data showed on Monday. London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel mill in Temirtau. The Statistics Committee provided the following data on Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin: Aug July Jan-Aug REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 42,151 38,659 280,399 mth/mth pct change 9.0 27.4 --- yr/yr pct change 28.4 9.4 0.2 REFINED ZINC (T) 27,451 27,833 219,824 mth/mth pct change -1.4 3.6 --- yr/yr pct change -3.7 3.3 0.8 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 26,000 27,700 215,100 mth/mth pct change -6.1 2.2 --- yr/yr pct change -3.0 -2.8 2.9 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT 153,592 145,918 1,188,052 ALUMINIUM (T) mth/mth pct change 5.3 -4.8 --- yr/yr pct change 2.5 -3.0 1.0 BAUXITE (T) 613,100 563,000 3,731,800 mth/mth pct change 8.9 17.7 --- yr/yr pct change 43.3 31.6 13.4 FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 166,969 178,133 1,359,136 mth/mth pct change -6.3 3.9 --- yr/yr pct change 13.1 9.5 6.1 CRUDE STEEL (T) 373,941 366,550 3,060,540 mth/mth pct change 2.0 -4.9 --- yr/yr pct change -5.2 -14.1 -0.5 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 4.1 10.8 55.3 mth/mth pct change -62.0 248.4 --- yr/yr pct change -65.3 -1.8 -26.9 REFINED LEAD (T) 12,781 12,682 101,438 mth/mth pct change 0.8 5.5 --- yr/yr pct change 0.4 -3.0 2.0 REFINED GOLD (kg) 4,719 4,466 32,937 mth/mth pct change 5.7 10.7 --- yr/yr pct change 30.8 21.5 16.0 REFINED SILVER (kg) 62,317 80,369 632,626 mth/mth pct change -22.5 -3.0 --- yr/yr pct change -20.7 -9.6 -10.3 (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Ed Osmond)