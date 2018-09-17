FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
September 17, 2018 / 1:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TABLE-Kazakhstan's January-August copper, zinc output rises, steel down

3 Min Read

    ALMATY, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's January-August
refined copper output inched up 0.2 percent year-on-year and
refined zinc production rose 0.8 percent while crude steel
output fell 0.5 percent, Statistics Committee data showed on
Monday.
    London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and
Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of
Kazakhstan's metals production.
    ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel
mill in Temirtau.
    The Statistics Committee provided the following data on
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:
    
    
                           Aug       July       Jan-Aug
 REFINED COPPER (tonnes)     42,151     38,659     280,399
 mth/mth pct change             9.0       27.4         ---
 yr/yr pct change              28.4        9.4         0.2
 REFINED ZINC (T)            27,451     27,833     219,824
 mth/mth pct change            -1.4        3.6         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -3.7        3.3         0.8
 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T)        26,000     27,700     215,100
 mth/mth pct change            -6.1        2.2         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -3.0       -2.8         2.9
 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT      153,592    145,918   1,188,052
 ALUMINIUM (T)                                  
 mth/mth pct change             5.3       -4.8         ---
 yr/yr pct change               2.5       -3.0         1.0
 BAUXITE (T)                613,100    563,000   3,731,800
 mth/mth pct change             8.9       17.7         ---
 yr/yr pct change              43.3       31.6        13.4
 FERRO-ALLOYS (T)           166,969    178,133   1,359,136
 mth/mth pct change            -6.3        3.9         ---
 yr/yr pct change              13.1        9.5         6.1
 CRUDE STEEL (T)            373,941    366,550   3,060,540
 mth/mth pct change             2.0       -4.9         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -5.2      -14.1        -0.5
 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T)           4.1       10.8        55.3
 mth/mth pct change           -62.0      248.4         ---
 yr/yr pct change             -65.3       -1.8       -26.9
 REFINED LEAD (T)            12,781     12,682     101,438
 mth/mth pct change             0.8        5.5         ---
 yr/yr pct change               0.4       -3.0         2.0
 REFINED GOLD (kg)            4,719      4,466      32,937
 mth/mth pct change             5.7       10.7         ---
 yr/yr pct change              30.8       21.5        16.0
 REFINED SILVER (kg)         62,317     80,369     632,626
 mth/mth pct change           -22.5       -3.0         ---
 yr/yr pct change             -20.7       -9.6       -10.3
 
    

 (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Ed Osmond)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.