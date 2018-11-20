Consumer Goods and Retail
November 20, 2018 / 11:24 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

TABLE-Kazakhstan's January-October copper output up; zinc, steel down

3 Min Read

    ALMATY, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's January-October
refined copper output rose 3.6 percent year-on-year while
refined zinc production fell 0.4 percent and crude steel output
was down 1.6 percent, Statistics Committee data showed on
Tuesday.
    London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and
Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of
Kazakhstan's metals production.
    ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel
mill in Temirtau.
    The Statistics Committee provided the following data on
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:
    
    
                            Oct      Sept       Jan-Oct
 REFINED COPPER (tonnes)     40,512     39,220     360,131
 mth/mth pct change             3.3       -7.0         ---
 yr/yr pct change              11.4       24.7         3.6
 REFINED ZINC (T)            27,687     26,348     273,859
 mth/mth pct change             5.1       -4.0         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -4.8       -5.6        -0.4
 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T)        21,200     23,100     259,400
 mth/mth pct change            -8.2      -11.2         ---
 yr/yr pct change             -20.9      -10.5        -0.9
 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT      135,545    146,295   1,469,892
 ALUMINIUM (T)                                  
 mth/mth pct change            -7.3       -4.8         ---
 yr/yr pct change             -10.3        0.1        -0.2
 BAUXITE (T)                528,300    504,800   4,764,900
 mth/mth pct change             4.7      -17.7         ---
 yr/yr pct change              27.7       20.8        15.6
 FERRO-ALLOYS (T)           189,219    175,976   1,724,331
 mth/mth pct change             7.5        5.4         ---
 yr/yr pct change              21.7        9.6         8.0
 CRUDE STEEL (T)            389,150    308,552   3,758,242
 mth/mth pct change            26.1      -17.5         ---
 yr/yr pct change               2.8      -15.2        -1.6
 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T)           7.7        6.5        69.5
 mth/mth pct change            18.5       58.5         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -8.3      -39.8       -26.7
 REFINED LEAD (T)            13,018     11,430     125,886
 mth/mth pct change            13.9      -10.6         ---
 yr/yr pct change               3.7       -9.7         1.0
 REFINED GOLD (kg)            4,586      5,035      42,558
 mth/mth pct change            -8.9        6.7         ---
 yr/yr pct change              18.8       42.3        18.9
 REFINED SILVER (kg)         88,959     71,722     793,307
 mth/mth pct change            24.0       15.1         ---
 yr/yr pct change              17.1       -3.3        -7.3
 
    

 (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Dale Hudson)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.