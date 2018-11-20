TABLE-Kazakhstan's January-October copper output up; zinc, steel down

ALMATY, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's January-October refined copper output rose 3.6 percent year-on-year while refined zinc production fell 0.4 percent and crude steel output was down 1.6 percent, Statistics Committee data showed on Tuesday. London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel mill in Temirtau. The Statistics Committee provided the following data on Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin: Oct Sept Jan-Oct REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 40,512 39,220 360,131 mth/mth pct change 3.3 -7.0 --- yr/yr pct change 11.4 24.7 3.6 REFINED ZINC (T) 27,687 26,348 273,859 mth/mth pct change 5.1 -4.0 --- yr/yr pct change -4.8 -5.6 -0.4 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 21,200 23,100 259,400 mth/mth pct change -8.2 -11.2 --- yr/yr pct change -20.9 -10.5 -0.9 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT 135,545 146,295 1,469,892 ALUMINIUM (T) mth/mth pct change -7.3 -4.8 --- yr/yr pct change -10.3 0.1 -0.2 BAUXITE (T) 528,300 504,800 4,764,900 mth/mth pct change 4.7 -17.7 --- yr/yr pct change 27.7 20.8 15.6 FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 189,219 175,976 1,724,331 mth/mth pct change 7.5 5.4 --- yr/yr pct change 21.7 9.6 8.0 CRUDE STEEL (T) 389,150 308,552 3,758,242 mth/mth pct change 26.1 -17.5 --- yr/yr pct change 2.8 -15.2 -1.6 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 7.7 6.5 69.5 mth/mth pct change 18.5 58.5 --- yr/yr pct change -8.3 -39.8 -26.7 REFINED LEAD (T) 13,018 11,430 125,886 mth/mth pct change 13.9 -10.6 --- yr/yr pct change 3.7 -9.7 1.0 REFINED GOLD (kg) 4,586 5,035 42,558 mth/mth pct change -8.9 6.7 --- yr/yr pct change 18.8 42.3 18.9 REFINED SILVER (kg) 88,959 71,722 793,307 mth/mth pct change 24.0 15.1 --- yr/yr pct change 17.1 -3.3 -7.3 (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Dale Hudson)