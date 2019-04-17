TABLE-Kazakhstan's Q1 copper output up; zinc, steel down

ALMATY, April 17 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's refined copper output rose 10.1 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2019, while refined zinc production fell 2.9 percent and crude steel output was down 2.7 percent, Statistics Committee data showed on Wednesday. London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel mill in Temirtau. The plant partly suspended operations late last year after a fire which damaged gas pipelines. The Statistics Committee provided the following data on Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin: March Feb Q1 REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 40,044 37,294 114,125 mth/mth pct change 7.4 1.4 --- yr/yr pct change 19.9 8.0 10.1 REFINED ZINC (T) 28,164 24,535 80,191 mth/mth pct change 14.8 -10.8 --- yr/yr pct change -1.0 -4.5 -2.9 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 20,500 16,400 50,300 mth/mth pct change 25.0 22.4 --- yr/yr pct change -33.9 -32.0 -32.7 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT 142,188 122,542 395,864 ALUMINIUM (T) mth/mth pct change 16.0 -6.6 --- yr/yr pct change -5.7 -10.2 -9.7 BAUXITE (T) 300,800 335,800 960,100 mth/mth pct change -10.4 3.8 --- yr/yr pct change -29.5 -13.2 -22.7 FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 181,682 167,280 529,535 mth/mth pct change 8.6 -7.4 --- yr/yr pct change 7.8 8.3 7.1 CRUDE STEEL (T) 672,896 238,329 1,135,033 mth/mth pct change 182.3 6.5 --- yr/yr pct change 56.4 -32.8 -2.7 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 8.8 7.8 22.6 mth/mth pct change 12.8 30.0 --- yr/yr pct change -1.1 -7.1 -5.4 REFINED LEAD (T) 11,383 10,555 32,408 mth/mth pct change 7.8 0.8 --- yr/yr pct change -15.2 -14.3 -16.8 REFINED GOLD (kg) 4,887 4,544 12,762 mth/mth pct change 7.5 36.4 --- yr/yr pct change 30.1 2.9 13.4 REFINED SILVER (kg) 100,381 70,170 226,667 mth/mth pct change 43.1 25.0 --- yr/yr pct change 11.6 -23.0 -5.6 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Mark Potter)