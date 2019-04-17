Consumer Goods and Retail
TABLE-Kazakhstan's Q1 copper output up; zinc, steel down

    ALMATY, April 17 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's refined copper
output rose 10.1 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of
2019, while refined zinc production fell 2.9 percent and crude
steel output was down 2.7 percent, Statistics Committee data
showed on Wednesday.
    London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and
Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of
Kazakhstan's metals production.
    ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel
mill in Temirtau. The plant partly suspended operations late
last year after a fire which damaged gas pipelines.
    The Statistics Committee provided the following data on
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:
    
    
                            March    Feb        Q1
 REFINED COPPER (tonnes)     40,044     37,294     114,125
 mth/mth pct change             7.4        1.4         ---
 yr/yr pct change              19.9        8.0        10.1
 REFINED ZINC (T)            28,164     24,535      80,191
 mth/mth pct change            14.8      -10.8         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -1.0       -4.5        -2.9
 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T)        20,500     16,400      50,300
 mth/mth pct change            25.0       22.4         ---
 yr/yr pct change             -33.9      -32.0       -32.7
 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT      142,188    122,542     395,864
 ALUMINIUM (T)                                  
 mth/mth pct change            16.0       -6.6         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -5.7      -10.2        -9.7
 BAUXITE (T)                300,800    335,800     960,100
 mth/mth pct change           -10.4        3.8         ---
 yr/yr pct change             -29.5      -13.2       -22.7
 FERRO-ALLOYS (T)           181,682    167,280     529,535
 mth/mth pct change             8.6       -7.4         ---
 yr/yr pct change               7.8        8.3         7.1
 CRUDE STEEL (T)            672,896    238,329   1,135,033
 mth/mth pct change           182.3        6.5         ---
 yr/yr pct change              56.4      -32.8        -2.7
 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T)           8.8        7.8        22.6
 mth/mth pct change            12.8       30.0         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -1.1       -7.1        -5.4
 REFINED LEAD (T)            11,383     10,555      32,408
 mth/mth pct change             7.8        0.8         ---
 yr/yr pct change             -15.2      -14.3       -16.8
 REFINED GOLD (kg)            4,887      4,544      12,762
 mth/mth pct change             7.5       36.4         ---
 yr/yr pct change              30.1        2.9        13.4
 REFINED SILVER (kg)        100,381     70,170     226,667
 mth/mth pct change            43.1       25.0         ---
 yr/yr pct change              11.6      -23.0        -5.6
 
    

 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov;
Editing by Mark Potter)
