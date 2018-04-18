FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 10:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

TABLE-Kazakhstan's Q1 copper, steel, zinc output rises y/y

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    ALMATY, April 18 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's first-quarter
refined copper output rose 2.1 percent year-on-year and crude
steel output jumped 7.6 percent, while refined zinc production
climbed 2.3 percent, Statistics Committee data showed on
Wednesday.
    London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and
Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of
Kazakhstan's metals production.
    ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel
mill in Temirtau.
    The Statistics Committee provided the following data on
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:
    
    
                           March     Feb        Q1
 REFINED COPPER (tonnes)     33,389     34,528     103,687
 mth/mth pct change            -3.3       -3.5         ---
 yr/yr pct change             -7.6        4.0         2.1 
 REFINED ZINC (T)            28,455     25,697      82,626
 mth/mth pct change            10.7       -9.8         ---
 yr/yr pct change              2.2        2.2         2.3 
 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T)        31,000     24,100      74,700
 mth/mth pct change            28.6       23.0         ---
 yr/yr pct change             11.5       -6.2        -5.2 
 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT      150,635    136,375     437,615
 ALUMINIUM (T)                                  
 mth/mth pct change            10.5       -9.4         ---
 yr/yr pct change              1.0        1.1         1.0 
 BAUXITE (T)                426,700    386,700   1,242,500
 mth/mth pct change            10.3       -9.9         ---
 yr/yr pct change              4.2        4.7         4.6 
 FERRO-ALLOYS (T)           168,419    154,346     494,052
 mth/mth pct change             9.1       -9.9         ---
 yr/yr pct change              1.1        4.2         2.5 
 CRUDE STEEL (T)            431,063    355,446   1,167,096
 mth/mth pct change            21.3       -6.6         ---
 yr/yr pct change             10.9        9.2         7.6 
 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T)           8.9        8.4        23.9
 mth/mth pct change             6.0       27.3         ---
 yr/yr pct change              2.3       31.3         6.2 
 REFINED LEAD (T)            13,428     12,318      38,961
 mth/mth pct change             9.0       -6.8         ---
 yr/yr pct change              3.5       16.1         6.3 
 REFINED GOLD (kg)            3,922      4,580      11,338
 mth/mth pct change           -14.4       61.5         ---
 yr/yr pct change             17.3       12.8        15.1 
 REFINED SILVER (kg)         89,942     91,186     240,103
 mth/mth pct change            -1.4       54.6         ---
 yr/yr pct change             -7.0       -8.8        -9.1 
 
    

 (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Louise Heavens)
