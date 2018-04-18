TABLE-Kazakhstan's Q1 copper, steel, zinc output rises y/y

ALMATY, April 18 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's first-quarter refined copper output rose 2.1 percent year-on-year and crude steel output jumped 7.6 percent, while refined zinc production climbed 2.3 percent, Statistics Committee data showed on Wednesday. London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel mill in Temirtau. The Statistics Committee provided the following data on Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin: March Feb Q1 REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 33,389 34,528 103,687 mth/mth pct change -3.3 -3.5 --- yr/yr pct change -7.6 4.0 2.1 REFINED ZINC (T) 28,455 25,697 82,626 mth/mth pct change 10.7 -9.8 --- yr/yr pct change 2.2 2.2 2.3 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 31,000 24,100 74,700 mth/mth pct change 28.6 23.0 --- yr/yr pct change 11.5 -6.2 -5.2 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT 150,635 136,375 437,615 ALUMINIUM (T) mth/mth pct change 10.5 -9.4 --- yr/yr pct change 1.0 1.1 1.0 BAUXITE (T) 426,700 386,700 1,242,500 mth/mth pct change 10.3 -9.9 --- yr/yr pct change 4.2 4.7 4.6 FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 168,419 154,346 494,052 mth/mth pct change 9.1 -9.9 --- yr/yr pct change 1.1 4.2 2.5 CRUDE STEEL (T) 431,063 355,446 1,167,096 mth/mth pct change 21.3 -6.6 --- yr/yr pct change 10.9 9.2 7.6 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 8.9 8.4 23.9 mth/mth pct change 6.0 27.3 --- yr/yr pct change 2.3 31.3 6.2 REFINED LEAD (T) 13,428 12,318 38,961 mth/mth pct change 9.0 -6.8 --- yr/yr pct change 3.5 16.1 6.3 REFINED GOLD (kg) 3,922 4,580 11,338 mth/mth pct change -14.4 61.5 --- yr/yr pct change 17.3 12.8 15.1 REFINED SILVER (kg) 89,942 91,186 240,103 mth/mth pct change -1.4 54.6 --- yr/yr pct change -7.0 -8.8 -9.1 (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Louise Heavens)