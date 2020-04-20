Switzerland Market Report
April 20, 2020 / 11:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-Kazakhstan's Q1 copper, zinc output up, steel production drops

3 Min Read

    ALMATY, April 20 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's output of refined
copper rose 9.2% and refined zinc climbed 1.9%, while crude
steel production fell 13.8% year on year between January and
March, Statistics Committee data showed on Monday.
    London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and
Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of
Kazakhstan's metals production.
    ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel
mill, in Temirtau, where an accident almost halted output in
late 2018-early 2019. The government said the mill was exploring
new markets after a slump in demand from traditional consumers.
    The Statistics Committee provided the following data on
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:
    
                            March     Feb        Q1
 REFINED COPPER (tonnes)      43,752     39,068   124,067
 mth/mth pct change             12.0       -5.3       ---
 yr/yr pct change                9.2        4.7       8.7
 REFINED ZINC (T)             27,769     26,060    81,666
 mth/mth pct change              6.6       -6.4       ---
 yr/yr pct change               -1.4        6.3       1.9
 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T)         24,600     20,800    59,800
 mth/mth pct change             18.3       44.4       ---
 yr/yr pct change               20.0       26.8      18.9
 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT       139,161    128,699   401,061
 ALUMINIUM (T)                                   
 mth/mth pct change              8.1       -3.4       ---
 yr/yr pct change               -2.3        4.8       1.2
 BAUXITE (T)                 257,100    291,700   844,400
 mth/mth pct change            -11.9       -1.3       ---
 yr/yr pct change              -14.5      -13.1     -12.1
 FERRO-ALLOYS (T)            185,738    171,563   546,922
 mth/mth pct change              8.3       -9.5       ---
 yr/yr pct change                2.2        2.5       3.3
 CRUDE STEEL (T)             350,925    275,437   969,684
 mth/mth pct change             27.4      -19.8       ---
 yr/yr pct change              -47.2       15.5     -13.8
 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T)            3.2        3.2       8.5
 mth/mth pct change              0.0       52.4       ---
 yr/yr pct change              -63.6      -59.0     -62.4
 REFINED LEAD (T)              9,655      9,508    30,511
 mth/mth pct change              1.5      -16.2       ---
 yr/yr pct change              -15.4      -10.2      -6.1
 REFINED GOLD (kg)             5,820      5,219    14,792
 mth/mth pct change             11.5       39.1       ---
 yr/yr pct change               25.5       21.6      18.3
 REFINED SILVER (kg)         101,663     73,515   227,879
 mth/mth pct change             38.3       39.5       ---
 yr/yr pct change                1.3        4.8       0.5
 
        

 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov;
Editing by David Evans, Jane Merriman and Shinjini Ganguli)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below