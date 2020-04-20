TABLE-Kazakhstan's Q1 copper, zinc output up, steel production drops

ALMATY, April 20 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's output of refined copper rose 9.2% and refined zinc climbed 1.9%, while crude steel production fell 13.8% year on year between January and March, Statistics Committee data showed on Monday. London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel mill, in Temirtau, where an accident almost halted output in late 2018-early 2019. The government said the mill was exploring new markets after a slump in demand from traditional consumers. The Statistics Committee provided the following data on Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin: March Feb Q1 REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 43,752 39,068 124,067 mth/mth pct change 12.0 -5.3 --- yr/yr pct change 9.2 4.7 8.7 REFINED ZINC (T) 27,769 26,060 81,666 mth/mth pct change 6.6 -6.4 --- yr/yr pct change -1.4 6.3 1.9 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 24,600 20,800 59,800 mth/mth pct change 18.3 44.4 --- yr/yr pct change 20.0 26.8 18.9 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT 139,161 128,699 401,061 ALUMINIUM (T) mth/mth pct change 8.1 -3.4 --- yr/yr pct change -2.3 4.8 1.2 BAUXITE (T) 257,100 291,700 844,400 mth/mth pct change -11.9 -1.3 --- yr/yr pct change -14.5 -13.1 -12.1 FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 185,738 171,563 546,922 mth/mth pct change 8.3 -9.5 --- yr/yr pct change 2.2 2.5 3.3 CRUDE STEEL (T) 350,925 275,437 969,684 mth/mth pct change 27.4 -19.8 --- yr/yr pct change -47.2 15.5 -13.8 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 3.2 3.2 8.5 mth/mth pct change 0.0 52.4 --- yr/yr pct change -63.6 -59.0 -62.4 REFINED LEAD (T) 9,655 9,508 30,511 mth/mth pct change 1.5 -16.2 --- yr/yr pct change -15.4 -10.2 -6.1 REFINED GOLD (kg) 5,820 5,219 14,792 mth/mth pct change 11.5 39.1 --- yr/yr pct change 25.5 21.6 18.3 REFINED SILVER (kg) 101,663 73,515 227,879 mth/mth pct change 38.3 39.5 --- yr/yr pct change 1.3 4.8 0.5 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David Evans, Jane Merriman and Shinjini Ganguli)