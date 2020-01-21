Kazakhstan cuts oil exports to China after contamination detected - trade

MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan reduced oil supplies via the Atasu-Alashankou pipeline to China on Tuesday after tests carried at the end of the last week showed a high content of organic chloride, three trade sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Organic chloride found in the oil varied between 70 and 120 ppm (parts per million), the sources said, far exceeding the limit of 6 ppm allowed in Russia and Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan plans to suspend oil supplies to its Pavlodar refinery that is linked to the pipeline.

Oil transit from Kazakhstan to Russia via the Atyrau-Samara pipeline was unaffected as of Tuesday, the sources said.

Kazakh pipeline operator Kaztransoil was unavailable for immediate comment. (Reporting by Alla Afanasieva and Alexander Ershov, writing by Olga Yagova; editing by David Evans)