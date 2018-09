ALMATY, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) plans to increase crude shipments to more than 65 million tonnes next year from this year’s expected 60-61 million tonnes, CPC chief executive Nikolai Gorban said on Wednesday.

“We plan (to pump) more than 65 million, (but) let’s be realistic - it will all depend on producers,” he told reporters at an oil and gas event in Kazakhstan. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Dale Hudson)