NUR-SULTAN, March 26 (Reuters) - The fire that broke out at the Kalamkas oilfield in Kazakhstan will have no impact on the Central Asian nation’s oil output, Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev told reporters on Tuesday.

A well at the field in western Kazakhstan caught fire on Monday morning and continued to burn on Tuesday, fuelled by gas escaping from under the surface. (Reporting by Tamara Vaal Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)