Oil output at Kazakhstan's Kashagan reaches all-time high of 400,000 bpd - sources

MOSCOW, June 5 (Reuters) - Oil output at Kazakhstan’s Kashagan field reached an all-time high of 400,000 barrels per day on Tuesday, three sources familiar with daily production data told Reuters.

Output has risen after a successful completion of maintenance on the oilfield in May.

Prior to the maintenance, daily oil production on Kashagan oil field was at 330,000-340,000 barrels per day.

North Caspian Oil Company (NCOC), Kashagan’s project operator, and the Kazakhstan Energy Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.