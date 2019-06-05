UPDATE 1-Oil output at Kazakhstan's Kashagan hits record of 400,000 bpd - sources

(Adds detail, background)

MOSCOW, June 5 (Reuters) - Oil output at Kazakhstan’s Kashagan field reached an all-time high of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) on Tuesday, three sources familiar with daily production data told Reuters.

Oil production on Kashagan might rise further to 410,000 bpd in coming months, two industry sources familiar with the development plan said.

Output has risen after the completion of maintenance on the oilfield in May.

Prior to the maintenance, daily oil production at Kashagan was about 330,000 to 340,000 bpd.

Kashagan oil is a major source for CPC Blend crude oil, which is shipped via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) system.

North Caspian Oil Company (NCOC), Kashagan’s project operator, and the Kazakhstan Energy Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

NCOC includes state oil firm KazMunayGaz, Eni , ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Total , China’s CNPC and Japan’s Inpex.