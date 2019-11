ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Compressor malfunctions at Kazakhstan’s Kashagan oilfield will be fixed in the coming days, Deputy Energy Minister Makhambet Dosmukhambetov said on Thursday.

Oil and gas condensate output from Kazakhstan’s giant Kashagan project has more than halved from early November levels due to unplanned maintenance that started last week, two industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)