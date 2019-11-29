Kazakh oilfield Kashagan to resume normal output by mid-Dec - Ifax

MOSCOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s Kashagan oilfield will resume oil production of 400,000 barrels per day by mid-December, the Interfax news agency cited Kazakhstan’s energy ministry as saying on Friday.

Oil and gas condensate output from Kazakhstan’s giant Kashagan project has more than halved from early November levels due to unplanned maintenance that started last week, two industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Louise Heavens)