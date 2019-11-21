Kazakhstan's Kashagan's output down after unplanned maintenance

MOSCOW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Oil and gas condensate output from Kazakhstan’s giant Kashagan project has fallen to 320,000 barrels per day (bpd) since Nov. 13 from 400,000 bpd due to unplanned maintenance, the energy ministry told Reuters on Thursday.

The work at a gas compressor unit was meant to be completed within seven days, the ministry said in emailed comments.

Oil and gas condensate output in Kazakhstan fell to 244,500 tonnes per day as of Nov. 20 from 264,000-270,000 tonnes per day at the beginning of the month, according to state monitor the Information and Analytical Center of Oil and Gas (IACOG).

Kashagan’s daily production fell to 41,000-42,000 from 50,000-51,000 tonnes, the data showed. Kashagan is being developed by a consortium that includes Eni , ExxonMobil, CNPC, Royal Dutch Shell , Total, Inpex and Kazakh state energy firm KazMunayGaz.

The consortium did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Alla Afanasyeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)