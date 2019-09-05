Kazakhstan may exceed 2019 oil output target - ministry

NUR-SULTAN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan may exceed its 2019 oil output target of 89 million tonnes, the Central Asian nation’s energy ministry quoted minister Kanat Bozumbayev as saying on Thursday.

The country produced 59.8 million tonnes of oil in the first eight months of this year when some of its major fields had shut down for maintenance, meaning that average daily output is likely to be higher for the remainder of the year. (Reporting by Tamara Vaal Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Toby Chopra)