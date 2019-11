NUR-SULTAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry has raised its forecast for oil output in 2019 to 90.5 million tonnes from 89.0 million, it said on Monday, after better-than-expected performance by the biggest oilfields in the Central Asian nation.

The giant Kashagan field’s production target, in particular, has been increased by 1.0 million tonnes to 14.5 million, the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Tamara Vaal; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)