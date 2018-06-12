FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 4:54 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

Kazakhstan's Jan-May oil output rises 6.4 percent from a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASTANA, June 12 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s oil output in the first five months of 2018 rose 6.4 percent from the same time a year ago to 37.7 million tonnes, the Deputy Energy Minister Makhambet Dosmukhambetov said on Tuesday.

Output at Tengizchevroil, owned by Chevron, ExxonMobil, Lukoil and KazMunayGaz was 12.5 million tonnes.

The giant Kashagan field, developed by Eni, ExxonMobil, CNPC, Shell, Total, Inpex and KazMunayGaz, produced 5.0 million tonnes.

The Karachaganak field, operated by a Shell- and Eni-led consortium, produced 5.2 million tonnes.

Kazakhstan’s total oil exports from January to May rose 5.7 percent from the same time a year ago to 30.6 million tonnes, Dosmukhambetov told a government meeting. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

