Kazakhstan's Kashagan oil output jumps 48% in Jan-April

NUR-SULTAN, May 18 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s giant Kashagan field increased oil output by 48% year-on-year in January-April to 5.8 million tonnes, Deputy Energy Minister Aset Magauov said on Monday.

Output at two other giant fields, Tengiz and Karachaganak, rose 3% and 5% respectively, he told a briefing. The ministry had earlier given different growth figures for the same period, but said on Monday those figures reflected actual performance against the plan. (Reporting by Tamara Vaal Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Louise Heavens)