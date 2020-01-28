Kazakhstan's Tengiz scheduled to reduce output in 2020

NUR-SULTAN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s Tengiz oilfield is scheduled to decrease output to 28.5 million tonnes this year from 29.8 million tonnes in 2019, the Central Asian nation’s energy ministry said on Tuesday.

The Kashagan oilfield is set to increase output to 15.5 million tonnes from last year’s 14.1 million tonnes and production at the Karachaganak oilfield is expected to rise to 11.7 million tonnes from 11.3 million tonnes, it said in a written reply to questions from Reuters.

Maintenance is planned at all three fields, but it will be carried out without halting output, the ministry said. (Reporting by Tamara Vaal; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)