NUR-SULTAN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan produced 90.5 million tonnes of oil in 2019, slightly up from 90.4 million tonnes the previous year, preliminary data from the energy ministry showed on Friday.

The Tengiz oil ield produced 29.8 million tonnes in 2019, while output was at 11.3 million tonnes at Karachaganak and at 14.1 million tonnes at Kashagan, according to preliminary data. (Reporting by Tamara Vaal; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alex Richardson)