NUR-SULTAN, June 9 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan exceeded its May oil output quota under the global producers’ pact by 3.13 million barrels and will offset this by maintaining lower output in August and September, Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev said on Tuesday.

The overproduction occurred in the first 12 days of May and Kazakhstan has since kept its production in line with the quota, he told a government meeting. (Reporting by Tamara Vaal; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)