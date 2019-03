LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s sovereign dollar bonds fell across the curve after President Nursultan Nazarbayev said on Tuesday he was resigning as the Central Asian nation’s leader after almost three decades in power.

The 2045 issue slipped as much as 1.2 cent to trade at 125.997 cents in the dollar, the biggest daily drop since end-November, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Tom Arnold)