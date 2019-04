ALMATY, April 12 (Reuters) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered the central bank on Friday to find ways to lower local banks’ lending rates this year and ensure growth in lending, his office quoted him as saying.

Tokayev spoke at a meeting with government officials ahead of an April 15 central bank policy rate review. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Maria Kiselyova)