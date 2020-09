ALMATY, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged the central bank and the financial regulations agency on Tuesday to make monetary policy more supportive of economic growth and less driven by exchange rate considerations.

Tokayev said in his annual address that the local tenge currency’s volatility hindered investment and instructed financial regulators to make it more appealing to investors. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)