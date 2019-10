ALMATY, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered the central bank on Tuesday to review its approach to managing the oil-exporting nation’s sovereign fund and seek higher returns, his office said in a statement.

While the central bank has started allocating more of the $59 billion fund’s assets towards alternative investments, it is largely invested in low-yield bonds. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by John Stonestreet)