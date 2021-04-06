Kazakh president get Russian COVID-19 vaccine shot

ALMATY, April 6 (Reuters) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received a Russian-developed Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine shot, his office said on Tuesday.

Tokayev, 67, has reported no side effects from the vaccine which was produced locally under an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund. Kazakhstan is using the same vaccine, both imported and domestically produced, in its mass vaccination campaign. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jon Boyle)