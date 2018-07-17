Kazakhstan to conduct Kazakhtelecom SPO by end of Q3 - Samruk-Kazyna

ALMATY, July 17 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan plans to conduct a secondary share issuance for Kazakhtelecom by the end of the third quarter and an initial public offering of Kazatomprom in the fourth quarter, Alik Aydarbayev, the deputy head of the Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund, said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a government meeting, Aydarbayev did not say where the share offerings of the former monopoly Kazakhtelecom and the world’s biggest uranium miner Kazatomprom are planned to take place.