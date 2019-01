ALMATY, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank may tighten its monetary policy in March if the oil market remains volatile, the regulator said on Monday as it kept its policy rate unchanged at 9.25 percent.

The move was in line with market expectations as seven of eight analysts polled by Reuters last week had predicted no rate change. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alison Williams)