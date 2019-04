ALMATY, April 15 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank cut its policy rate by 25 basis points to 9.00 percent on Monday, citing slowing inflation and positive external environment.

Further monetary policy decisions will depend on how actual inflation corresponds to forecasts for 2019-2020, the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Maria Kiselyova)