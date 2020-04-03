Kazakhstan central bank cuts policy rate to 9.5%, widens band

ALMATY, April 3 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank cut its policy rate to 9.5% from 12.0% on Friday and widened the spread between its lending and borrowing rates to 400 basis points, it said, citing the need to stimulate economic growth.

The bank hiked the rate by 275 basis points last month in an attempt to prevent a run on the local tenge currency after the plunge in the price of oil, Kazakhstan’s main export. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alison Williams)