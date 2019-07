ALMATY, July 15 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank kept its policy rate unchanged at 9.0% on Monday, but warned it could hike it later this year if it saw greater risks to its inflation target.

The oil-exporting nation’s central bank aims to keep inflation within 6.0% this year and identified increased domestic spending and expectations of global economic slowdown as among the key risks to the economy. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Peter Graff)