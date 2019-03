ALMATY, March 4 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank kept its policy rate unchanged at 9.25 percent on Monday, in its first review since last month’s leadership reshuffle at the Central Asian nation’s financial regulator.

The bank said in a statement that external risks mentioned in its previous review - such as oil price volatility - now appeared less likely to materialise. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Tom Balmofrth)